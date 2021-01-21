The 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century is upon us

Jan. 21 marks the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century, according to some. (Black Press Media file photo)

If you turn 21 today, you can celebrate more than just your “champagne birthday.”

If you subscribe to the belief that the Mayan Calendar began with a year 0 – then today marks the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century.

If however, you believe the first year was recorded as year 1, then the 21st century started in 2001 which means 2022 has the honour of being the 21st year of this century.

Either way, people took to social media Thursday to share their incredulity at the rare alignment of numbers.

The next time a milestone of this kind comes around? January 22, 2122. This rare numeric moment comes at a unique moment in history – notably the COVID-19 pandemic and the first full day for new U.S. President Joe Biden.

READ ALSO: 2020 headlines: A timeline of COVID-19 in Greater Victoria and across the nation

Today is the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century. — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) January 21, 2021

Just told Aidan (who loves numbers) that it’s the 21st day of the 21st year in the 21st century and how cool is that?! And he said, without missing a beat, “Yeah, but it’s cooler it’s @JoeBiden’s first full day in the @WhiteHouse.” Yep, he’s my son 😊! — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 21, 2021

found out today is the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century and all I’ve managed to do today is change from one pair of sweats to a new one — marajuana (@edumcatedthots) January 21, 2021

Tonight at 9-21

It will be the

21st minute of the

21st hour of the

21st day of the

21st year of the

21st century.

You're welcome. I have to lie down now 😶 — Colin Noone (@cogsie43) January 21, 2021

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Entertainment