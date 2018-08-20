High-octane band Small Town Artillery keep the magic of Roots and Blues alive with an after party tonight (Monday, Aug. 20) at the legion. (Photo contributed)

The beats continue in Salmon Arm

Kaslo band performs in a Roots and Blues after party

The big party is over for another year, but the afterburn remains.

Hang on to the magic at a Roots and Blues after party concert Monday, Aug. 20 at the legion at 141 Hudson.

Small Town Artillery is on a release tour for their new album Don’t Talk Away the Magic at 8 p.m.

Originally from Kaslo, the band “makes music straight from the basement of their dusty souls,” says frontman Tom Van Deursen.

Their affinity for music comes across in their high-octane performances, which feature a full horn section, deep lyrics rich with depth and emotion.

Related: In Photos: Roots and Blues 2018 day one

Related: In Photos: Day 2 at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

The band name is a reference to the artillery they wield from growing up in a small town – honesty, community and vulnerability, says Van Deursen.

The group’s third record, Don’t Talk Away the Magic dropped internationally on Aug. 14 and showcases the band’s

combination of emotional transparency and accessibility, he says.

“The band sounds like a freight train without brakes behind me,” he adds.

Small Town Artillery recently signed with Vancouver’s innovative Jump Attack Records.

Joining the band at tonight’s after party at the legion are Year of the Wolf and the Long War.

Tickets are $10 and there is a cash bar.

@SalmonArm
barb.brouwer@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Documentary filmed in B.C. nominated in ‘Wildlife Oscars’’

Just Posted

Nearly 2 million late-run sockeye due to return to Shuswap

Officials hope promising Scotch Creek return bodes well for Adams River run

BC Wildfire crew rescues lost puppies

They were just leaving the Monashee Complex of fires when they found the cutest creatures.

In Photos: Day 2 at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

In Photos: Day 2 at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival… Continue reading

Okanagan’s smoke filled skies toxic to pets

Pet owners should take extra precautions with pets until smoke dissipates

Air support grounded as fires fill the skies with smoke

Update Aug. 19 1:25 p.m. A majority of air support is still… Continue reading

More smoggy air for the Okanagan

Breathing conditions are improving, though still not ideal

Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

Seasonal cabins threatened by Cool Creek blaze

Fire burning out of control southeast of Princeton

Wildfire near Blue River doesn’t pose threat to public

Nine firefighters are on site

More than a dozen needles found at popular Vernon beach

Five were found by the popular children’s merry-go-round at the Kin Beach playground

BC Wildfire has close eyes on Snowy Mountain wildfire

BC Wildfire has a variety of plans depending how the wildfire near Keremeos changes in coming days

North Okanagan fire halls lend hand to B.C. wildfires

Personnel and equipment deployed north to help battle B.C.’s many blazes

Bear kills off-leash dog in B.C. park

There have been nearly 200 pet or livestock and bear encounters so far this year

The beats continue in Salmon Arm

Kaslo band performs in a Roots and Blues after party

Most Read