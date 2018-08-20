The beats continue in Salmon Arm

Kaslo band performs in a Roots and Blues after party

High-octane band Small Town Artillery keep the magic of Roots and Blues alive with an after party tonight (Monday, Aug. 20) at the legion. (Photo contributed)

The big party is over for another year, but the afterburn remains.

Hang on to the magic at a Roots and Blues after party concert Monday, Aug. 20 at the legion at 141 Hudson.

Small Town Artillery is on a release tour for their new album Don’t Talk Away the Magic at 8 p.m.

Originally from Kaslo, the band “makes music straight from the basement of their dusty souls,” says frontman Tom Van Deursen.

Their affinity for music comes across in their high-octane performances, which feature a full horn section, deep lyrics rich with depth and emotion.

The band name is a reference to the artillery they wield from growing up in a small town – honesty, community and vulnerability, says Van Deursen.

The group’s third record, Don’t Talk Away the Magic dropped internationally on Aug. 14 and showcases the band’s

combination of emotional transparency and accessibility, he says.

“The band sounds like a freight train without brakes behind me,” he adds.

Small Town Artillery recently signed with Vancouver’s innovative Jump Attack Records.

Joining the band at tonight’s after party at the legion are Year of the Wolf and the Long War.

Tickets are $10 and there is a cash bar.

