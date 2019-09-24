The Biggest Little Farm an inspiring return to the land

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

There will be no Film Society movie this Saturday, Sept. 28 due to the theatre being booked for a Roy Orbison tribute show. We will, however, be showing The Biggest Little Farm, an inspiring and entertaining documentary, on Wednesday Oct. 2. This movie has received raves on the festival circuit and was a nominee for People’s Choice Award at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The Biggest Little Farm is a wonderful movie that tracks the odyssey of a Los Angeles couple who, partly because of an adopted dog (the film will explain), decides to leave the city and follow their dream of living on a fully sustainable farm. Molly Chester is a chef and food blogger and her husband, John, is a cinematographer. It is through his lens and commentary that we follow their seven-year effort to transform 200 acres of barren and nutrient-stripped land into a thriving eco-diverse farm.

Read more: Salmon Arm will have second chance to try Kinky Boots on for size

Read more: VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

The Chesters want everything from the microorganisms in the soil to the predators and prey on the land to be in harmony. They don’t sugarcoat the difficulties of their ambitions; we see them face and overcome challenge after challenge. Audiences will keenly feel each of their setbacks, whether it’s coyotes attacking their hens, a nasty slug infestation, a beloved pig (the star of the show) with a life-threatening fever and, potentially more devastating, threats of drought and wildfires. But it’s a labour of love and the Chesters’ optimism is awe-inspiring.

John’s narration and cinematography are excellent, and it’s difficult not to feel fully invested in the Chesters’ vision. Their dedication and ultimate achievement is something to behold. This must-see film is a primer on the importance of eating locally, supporting farmers and the interconnectedness of all life. It’s a valuable learning tool for young audiences, too, with plenty of cute animals but also has potentially upsetting bits of violence — nature isn’t always kind.

A film of drama and joy, adversity and triumph, The Biggest Little Farm shows at the Salmar Classic Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Salmon Arm youth’s heroism part of upcoming Mount Ida Cemetery Tour

Just Posted

Salmon Arm youth’s heroism part of upcoming Mount Ida Cemetery Tour

R.J. Haney Heritage Village curator Deborah Chapman digging up stories for Oct. 13 event

Flu vaccine delivery delayed but not expected to affect vaccinations

BC Centre for Disease Control says high-priority populations should receive vaccine in October

Third downtown Salmon Arm cannabis store up and running

Applications pending for two additional stores proposed for city core

Column: Shuswap bioregional approach could help prepare for uncertain future

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Bus stop to take a trip down Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm

City crews working, creating odd tune at intersection of Lakeshore and Shuswap

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

Mother bear and cubs cause $500 in damage to B.C. orchard

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages

Letter: Vote as your children would, make their voice matter

Writer offers alternative approach to making a decision this federal election

B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

Thousand of dollars worth of items stolen from charity thrift store; first aid equipment taken from trailer

The Biggest Little Farm an inspiring return to the land

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home

Animals ate mounds of sugar and wreaked havoc on house

B.C. communities protest transfer of aid funds to those hit by sawmill closures

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

Most Read