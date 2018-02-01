The Bolshoi Ballet comes direct to Salmon Arm

Photo contributed. On Sunday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m., Lady of the Camellias performed by Bolshoi Ballet will come to the Salmar Classic.

Ballet fans can get their fix.

At a theatre performance of ‘Manon Lescaut’, the young and naive Armand is utterly captivated after meeting the ravishing and most desirable courtesan Marguerite Gautier. Their encounter gives birth to a passionate yet doomed love.

Alexandre Dumas’ novel comes to life on the Bolshoi stage, with prima Svetlana Zakharova as the ailing Marguerite seeking love and redemption from her life as a courtesan. The Bolshoi brings choreographer John Neumeier’s work of rare beauty and tragic depth to new emotional heights, accompanied by Chopin’s romantic piano score.

The Verdi opera La Traviata (last season HD Live from the Met) is another version of this story.

The Salmar is able to provide special pricing for this encore presentation at $15 and $7.