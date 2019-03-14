The Carbons set out to conquer Canadian music charts

Kelowna’s own, The Carbons will drop new single on Friday

Kelowna’s own, The Carbons are preparing to drop three new singles.

Black Mirror will be the first released Friday night and that is only the beginning of front man, Tomy Thisdale’s vision for the band. He quit his salary job last year as a chemical engineer to become a professional musician after only one year together.

“I want to do this forever,” said Thisdale. “I feel pretty good, but I have to sit back and re-live it once and a while because it’s still such a tough job. I am always working and finding the next gig. Sometimes I forget to celebrate, it’s been an incredible journey so far.”

In 12 months, they have opened for The Trews in Kamloops, had their new three songs produced by John-Angus MacDonald of The Trews, and have written one with Colin MacDonald of the Trews. The Carbons have also released their debut album, August Ash stamping the groove rock band into vinyl and digital history in May 2018. The Carbons are also regulars on line-ups at local venues in Kelowna.

READ MORE: The Trews find inspiration from up and coming bands

READ MORE: Kelowna punk band, Early Work celebrates anniversary with show

On their journey to climb to the top of the music charts The Carbons have acquired a new drummer, Paul Minor taking the seat at the helm of percussion left by Natte Murdoch.

The former engineer said he has concocted the perfect formula for the band’s music, a little bit of fun, some heart felt lyrics, and a good hook.

“I think it has to be a mix of the shallow and the deep. I think life is much too short to be shallow all the time and have beers and get drunk and say dumb things all the time. But it’s also too short to be serious all the time and become a 24/7 philosopher. I think you need to find a balance of those and I think that is pretty obvious in our first album,” he said.

The energy they bring on stage is driven by the band’s passion to climb to the top of Canadian charts and have their name held in the same regard as The Trews, The Glorious Sons and The Tragically Hip.

READ MORE: The Glorious Sons on finding their own sound

READ MORE: Altameda refuses to be defined under any musical genre

The Carbons release party for their single, Black Mirror takes place at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub March 15 with Malibu Knights. Announcements for the release of Comforts that Kill and Superheroes will be announced on their website www.thecarbons.ca

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton

sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.