The Contenders are about to embark on their 17th annual tour of the Interior, with a Nov. 1 stop at the Carlin Hall. (Photo submitted)

The Contenders Gary Fjellgaard and Valdy return to Carlin Hall

Blu and Kelly Hopkins join Canadian folk legends on concert tour of Interior

Gary Fjellgaard and Valdy, aka the Contenders, are about to embark on their 17th annual concert tour of the Okanagan Interior.

Fjellgaard and Valdy will be joined by special guests Blu & Kelly Hopkins on the tour, presented by Ken Smedley, which includes a stop at Carlin Hall.

Over the past 17 years of touring and recording together, the Contenders have delighted audiences across Canada with their distinct western/roots/folk-style of music that champions vanishing values and the frontier spirit.

As Canadian as they come, they are Juno Award winners, Country Music Hall of Famers and recipients of The Order of Canada all rolled into one unique brand of character, humour, authenticity and sincerity.

Related: Contenders aren’t giving up

Special Guests Blu and Kelly Hopkins are a bona fide channel for folk, roots and country music. Blu demonstrates again and again a deep connection to the lyrics of the greats. Names like John Prine, Stan Rogers and Johnny Cash float over the campfire when he and Kelly bring their award-winning talent to the party. Then they add another dimension to the music with their well-crafted originals.

This talented troupe of Contenders play Carlin Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1. Tickets are $20 and are available Acorn Music, or by calling 250-832-8669.

