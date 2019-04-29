photo-contributed

The Count Of Monte Cristo reimagined by Kelowna Senior Secondary students

The classic play will be brought to life on stage May 1 to 4

The Count of Monte Cristo, a classic story of an innocent man unjustly imprisoned and his ruthless quest for revenge will be presented by Kelowna Secondary School’s Night Owl Theatre.

The audience will follow the count through a journey of remarkable transformation, as he struggles between his desire for vengeance and his yearning for forgiveness.

READ MORE:Peeling away: OK strip clubs disappearing

READ MORE: Melodious and dark metal brought to Kelowna for first time

Originally written by Alexandre Dumas, this work is skillfully adapted by Charles Morey and directed by theatre teacher Doryan Elliott.

Shows will run from May 1 to 4, with the doors opening at 6:30p.m. and the presentation beginning at 7p.m.. Tickets are $8 for students and $12 for adults, and are available at the door, from the KSS box office, or can be reserved at nightowltheatre@gmail.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
High Tea in May and actors wanted at Haney

Just Posted

Historic Salmon Arm Golf Club up for sale

18-hole Championship course, 9-hole heritage course valued at more than $4 million

Protesters prevent delivery of treated sludge to Turtle Valley ranch

Police say protesters only blocking Arrow trucks, will stay until injunction served

Victim in Buckerfield’s purse theft wants images of dying dog returned

Manager of Salmon Arm store offers reward for cell phone used to document pet

Column: Becoming better prepared for floods and fires

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

Okanagan could see thunderstorms roll through, Shuswap temperature dips

Many areas in the Okanagan could see a thunderstorm roll through

Hundreds rally for Armstrong Lions Vision Centre

Residents send message to Interior Health over rumoured move of beloved centre to Vernon hospital

Appeal dismissed in challenge to Alberta gay-straight alliance law

NDP government introduced legislation that requires administrators to accept gay-straight alliances

Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ recruitment process changing for the better

‘Backs’ spring camp held on April 27 and 28 remains a part of player selection

Word on the street: Facebook and personal information

This week the Observer asked: Are you concerned about Facebook leaking personal… Continue reading

‘It feels lived in on day one’: South Okanagan hospital opens

Single-patient rooms, surgical rooms, satellite imaging and rooftop helipad all ready for patients

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

Letter: Writer seeing no action from Acciona on highway maintenance

The March 19 Salmon Arm Observer announced a new Road Maintenance contractor… Continue reading

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Most Read