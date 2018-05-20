The chickens that live at one of Okanagan Crush Pad Winery’s properties. Contributed

The Okanagan shines in foodie finalist list

Western Living has released their 2018 list of finalists

The Okanagan has made the list, claiming six spots on the Foodies of the Year shortlist.

Western Living has released their 11th annual FOTY finalist list which featured 6 of the Okanagan’s finest. The list scours Canada’s West to find businesses with an “unstoppable passion for food.” Highlighting chefs, restaurateurs, farmers, producers, sommeliers, winemakers and brewmasters that work hard to cultivate unique experiences for guests.

1. Bill Broddy and Tyson Still, founders of Wine Crush, Penticton

The duo is in the spotlight for their green initiatives, taking the leftover skins and seeds from wine tanks and infusing them into everything from bread and cheese to sausage.

2. Michael Buffet, chef and founder of Start Fresh Kitchen, Kelowna

Featured for hosting dinners, workshops and demonstrations and he provides free weekly cooking classes to at-risk community members.

3. Christine Coletta, owner of Okanagan Crush Pad, Kelowna

Coletta’s work is being highlighted for her transition to fermenting organic wine in concrete eggs instead of barrels, her hired help of chickens and lambs, and her passion to create an ecosystem that gives back to the earth.

4. Jason Cox, owner of The People’s Crafthouse, Penticton

Cox made the list for popping the top and creating his own ‘fizzery’ where using fresh ingredients and flavours he creates artisanal soda.

5.Giulio Piccioli, director of One Big Table, Kelowna

Earning their spot on the list for this innovative co-op grocery store that only sells local, seasonal vegetables, meats and breads. Bringing the farm-to-table craze to the grocery store.

6. Pénélope and Dylan Roche, winemakers at Roche Wines, Penticton

Passionate about terroir, the couple has been featured for their natural, artisanal farming and wine making style.

The ten winners will be announced June 9 and they will be featured in Western Living’s July/August issue. Visit them all and let us know who you think should make the top ten.

