The Old Guys bring more than 300-years of musical experience to Salmon Arm stage

Veteran jazzers return after two-year hiatus to play the Nexus

Sandy Cameron and Donnie Clark will be joined by fellow veteran jazzers including Brian Pratt-Johnson, Bill Lockie and Colin Spence when The Old Guys perform at The Nexus at First, at Salmon Arm’s First United Church, on Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Contributed)

More than 300-years of musical experience will be shared when The Old Guys return to the Nexus stage this month.

After a two-year hiatus, the seasoned quintet led by sax-clarinetist Sandy Cameron will be presenting their fourth show, closing the spring season of concerts hosted by the Salmon Arm Jazz Club.

Explaining the band’s name, Cameron referred to The Old Guys as a group of veteran jazzers.

“Our name comes from a Richard Underhill composition of the same name,” said Cameron. “Richard wrote this tune as a tribute to the musicians that influenced him. His 16-bar blues is one of his compositions recorded on the CD, Tales from the Blue Lounge, and has become our theme song.”

Donnie Clark may be the most well-known member of the group.

Clark has travelled the world, blowing his trumpet in many Dixieland and bebop settings. He was once a CBC Vancouver music producer and director. One of his shows, Dr. Bundolo, featured Clark and his music.

Now living a semi-retired life, Clark lives on the Coast.

Brian Pratt-Johnson on drums, Bill Lockie on bass and Colin Spence on piano round out the quintet.

The concert takes place Thursday, June 23, at the Nexus at First in the Salmon Arm First United Church (450 Okanagan Ave. East). Doors open at 6:30 pm, the concert begins and 7 p.m. and admission is by donation.

For more information, visit jazzsalmonarm.com.

