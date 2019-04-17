The Proud Sons will open for The Tea Party in Kelowna May 7 photo- Francesca Ludikar

The Proud Sons bring unique blend of country rock to Kelowna

The Proud Sons will open for The Tea Party May 7

Winnipeg’s The Proud Sons are touring Canada with The Tea Party.

This hasn’t been the first time the band has opened for one of the great Canadian rock’n’roll band. They performed in 2017 in their hometown and front man, Ryan McConnell said that the band is thrilled to be playing with them again.

With over 35 tour dates in 60 days the five-piece band of long-time friends made up of Jason Stanley, keyboard, drummer Jay Mymryk, Kyle Meyer on guitar and bassist Jesse Meyer are having more fun than ever touring their unique blend of country rock across Canada.

“A lot of The Tea Party fans have said that they are not big country fans but for some reason they really like us and that we don’t sound like (their idea) of country,” said McConnell.

READ MORE: The Tea Party lives on

READ MORE: The ultimate music fan, owner of Milkcrate Records an artery of Kelowna’s music scene

McConnell said that their past in different bands such as punk rock bands and hard core bands is what sets their sound a part and allows them to appeal to broader audiences rather than just a niche country market.

“If we weren’t having as much fun as we are ever single time we are on stage we wouldn’t be doing it,” said McConnell.

“Sometimes when I writing songs, one of us will have an idea and start playing and then one of the guys will come in and play exactly what I wanted in my head.”

READ MORE: Kelowna musician releases raw first solo album

READ MORE: Musician showcase brings ladies to the front

Each night McConnell has said that as openers they have played to an almost full crowd that is a rare and exciting experience for them.

The song on their set list that best describes their dynamic as a band; their single that will soon be released, Raising Hell.

“It reflects our personality the most and shows what we are as a family as much as we are a band,” said McConnell.

“It’s the journey of being young and having fun.”

The Proud Sons will be in Kelowna at the Kelowna Community Theatre May 7. Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com

Their self titled debut album is available on iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Matt Andersen brings new album to Kelowna

Just Posted

Imperial Oil plans to sell former 7-Eleven site in Salmon Arm

Environment ministry must okay plans to ensure contaminated soil remediated

Salmon Arm churches respond to shooting

Billy Graham Evangelistic Association response team visits with community

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Get outside, it’s going to get warm today

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

Man shot during flight from Salmon Arm car wash pleads guilty

Kaymen Winter, 25, sentenced to two years for fleeing police officers in 2017

Funds being raised for victims of Salmon Arm church shooting

GoFundMe campaign states Paul Derkach is in Kamloops hospital after being shot in the lower leg

Fire at North Okanagan high school

Student alleged to have started blaze in wetland behind Clarence Fulton

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

France has set a one-year deadline to get the work done

Prince George on verge of first BC Hockey League title

Spruce Kings defeat Vernon Vipers 4-3 n OT; lead Fred Page Cup championship 3-0

B.C. piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies

Dmytro Kubyshkin, 68, died ahead of trial where he faced allegations from multiple former students

Man arrested after Kootenay cop in cruiser mistaken for drug dealer

Drunken mistake leads to drug bust in West Trail

Orange peeled: Jason Kenney’s UCP defeats NDP with majority in Alberta

Kenney jumped out front in early returns Tuesday, while Rachel Notley’s NDP held strong in Edmonton

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Most Read