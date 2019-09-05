Emilio Estevez wrote, produced and stars in a film, The Public, delving into the world of homelessness, addiction and mental health. It plays Saturday, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. at the Salmar Classic. (Photo contributed)

The Public: thought-provoking, meaningful yet funny film on homelessness

Emilio Estevez wrote, produced and stars in the film set in Cincinnati and its public library

The Shuswap Film Society starts its 45th season Saturday with The Public, a film written, produced, directed by and starring Emilio Estevez.

Estevez takes on serious topics that resonate in most, if not all, communities—homelessness, addiction and mental health—and delivers a meaningful and thought-provoking, yet entertaining and funny, movie.

The film is set in Cincinnati and the public library is where the homeless population increasingly turns for daytime shelter, to escape the sub-zero winter temperatures.

The library employees know most of the homeless regulars by name; head librarian Stuart Goodson (Estevez) has developed relationships with them and can address any everyday problems that arise.

But, during a brutal cold snap, things change—all the shelters are full, and the usually polite and cooperative homeless men refuse to leave the library at the end of public hours.

Read more: Salmar Classic expands availability for community use

Read more: Another great year for Shuswap moviegoers

Knowing members of the street community have frozen to death, Stuart has empathy for their cause and makes a hard choice to risk his job by allowing them temporary refuge.

The situation is mistakenly perceived as a hostage-taking by the library administrator, the police, the public prosecutor and the media, who politicize and distort the situation.

Stuart becomes an accidental hero as he sides with the homeless and we observe how laws, policies and politicians can actually interfere with helping those most in need.

The Public is not based on a true story but definitely could be. Estevez has made a film with heart and humanity that does an excellent job of bringing attention and compassion to the plight of the homeless.

He gets admirable performances from a stellar cast including Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, Taylor Schilling and Gabrielle Union.

At its gala screening at TIFF last year, The Public got a rousing reception.

The Public shows at the Salmar Classic Cinema at 5 p.m. on Sept. 7. You can check out our full fall schedule by picking up a program or going online to shuswapfilm.net.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Styx lead singer Gowan surprises South Okanagan record store employees

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Ross Street underpass construction is underway

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by the end of the month

Wildfire service crews make short work of spot fire south of Salmon Arm

Bergerac Lake fire quickly put out

The Public: thought-provoking, meaningful yet funny film on homelessness

Emilio Estevez wrote, produced and stars in the film set in Cincinnati and its public library

Salmon Arm council chips in for Canada Day fireworks cost overrun

Paying for tug more than expected, recommended budget for fireworks next year is $17,000

Sicamous launches poll on recycling services location

The district opposed moving the depot in June and now wants to hear the public’s views.

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Roundup from Armstrong’s Rodeo

Check out some of the action from the Finning Canada Pro Rodeo Tour

Montreal Canadians goalie joins Kelowna Rockets for practice

Carey Price stopped in for a visit at Rockets camp Thursday

Stolen Kelowna car linked to attempted Vernon business break in

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue investigation into suspicious car and suspects

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

New ride-hailing company to launch in smaller B.C. cities

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

Styx, Loverboy rock Okanagan

Iconic Canadian, American bands treat thousands to rock and roll memories

Nine Vancouver-area taxi companies ask B.C. Supreme Court to quash ride-hailing rules

Fleet size and lack of consultation are at the heart of the issue

Quick BC Wildfire response results in Okanagan lightning strike fires doused

Lightning storm resulted in nine wildfires in the Okanagan region

Most Read