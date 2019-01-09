File photo

The suspense is over: Kevin Hart will not host Oscars

Hart says he’s not hosting the Oscars this year after suggesting he’d reconsider

Kevin Hart isn’t hosting the Oscars next month.

The actor made that clear with a simple “no” during an interview with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday —less than a week after he seemed to suggest he was reconsidering his decision to step down.

“I’m not hosting the Oscars this year,” Hart told Strahan.

RELATED: Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host after outcry over old tweets

Hart dropped out of the annual award show in December after homophobic tweets he had shared years in the past re-emerged. Hart’s announcement that he was stepping down —in which he apologized and said he didn’t want to be a distraction at the ceremony —came days after he was named the host of the Academy Awards, which take place on Feb. 24.

He said Wednesday that he does not have an issue with the Academy.

“The offer was made, it was received, I was excited, things happened, it didn’t work out the way that it should’ve,” Hart said. “Right now, from a time perspective, I don’t have the time. You’re talking about two weeks I’d have to prepare.”

Last Friday, Hart shared his frustration with the situation during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“I’m a little upset because I know who I am. I know I don’t have a homophobic bone in my body,” the comedian told host Ellen DeGeneres. “I know that I’ve addressed it. I know that I’ve apologized. I know that within my apologies I’ve taken 10 years to put my apology to work.”

RELATED: Actor-comedian Kevin Hart to host 2019 Oscars

DeGeneres urged him to reconsider his decision to step down and said the Academy told her they’d like to see Hart return as host.

Hart said toward the end of the episode that he planned on “evaluating” his conversation with DeGeneres.

The 39-year-old Hart repeatedly reiterated to Strahan on Wednesday that he is “over” talking about his old tweets and said there would be “no more conversation about it.”

“I’m over that. I’m over the moment, and I’m about today,” Hart said. “So if it’s accepted, great, and if it’s not, it’s nothing I can control.”

