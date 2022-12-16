The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Canadian pop superstar has received the 2022 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Canadian pop superstar has received the 2022 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Weeknd receives Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award

Singer honoured for his support of various causes

Pop superstar The Weeknd is being recognized for his support of charitable causes with an award from the Slaight Family Foundation.

The Toronto native is the recipient of this year’s Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award.

In a statement, the foundation says The Weeknd, whose given name is Abel Tesfaye, will have a $50,000 donation made on his behalf to a charity of his choosing.

Among the causes Tesfaye has supported in recent years is a global hunger fund with the United Nations called the XO Humanitarian Fund, which says it has raised $5 million.

The Slaight Family Foundation also praised his support for the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation; Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp; and a University of Toronto fund for a course on Ge’ez, an ancient language of Ethiopia.

Previous recipients of the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award include Indigenous singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie,Toronto rock band Rush and the late singer-songwriter Gord Downie.

RELATED: Canadian songwriters made on average $67 in royalties from digital platforms in 2021

Pop Music

Previous story
Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits

Just Posted

Shuswap Middle School Grade 6 and 7 students Audrey Liebich, Kristina Wilson and Quaid Vantine on Dec. 13, 2022, standing by their class’ creation displayed by the school office. It has many elements relating to traditional Indigenous ways of life, bonds broken by residential schools, residential schools being locked and closed forever, and people of all races coming together. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Inspiring, profound’: Salmon Arm students’ ideas on reconciliation transform into eye-catching window art

A City of Salmon Arm snowplow turns off Hudson Avenue and onto Shuswap Street, moving snow from the road following heavy snowfall in 2017. (File photo)
City of Salmon Arm on the edge of needing more staff, equipment for snow clearing

The blue section on the plans for the Shuswap Health Centre highlight the area where the pre-colonial artifacts were found and where further archaeological study has to be done. (Axis Projects image)
Construction of Shuswap Healing Centre delayed after artifacts found on Sicamous site

(@colombia_hist/Twitter)
Morning Start: Hitman becomes YouTuber