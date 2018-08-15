Though the stormy Saturday weather caused a change in venue for the Aug. 11 Downtown Live concert, Tomy Thisdale, frontman for Vancouver rock band The Carbons, performed an acoustic set at the Barley Station Brew Pub Aug. 11, playing a mix of covers and originals for a packed house. Among the highlights of the performance was the standing ovation he received following his rendition of Jailhouse Rock. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Thomy Thisdale takes tunes indoors on a rainy day in Salmon Arm

Carbons’ frontman performs solo acoustic set

The storm battering Salmon Arm with heavy winds and fierce rains Aug. 11 couldn’t stop the music as Tomy Thisdale and the Downtown Live concert moved indoors to the shelter of the Barley Station.

Thisdale, frontman of the Vancouver rock group The Carbons, made a stop in Salmon Arm this past Saturday to play a solo acoustic set of covers and originals for a packed house at the local brew pub.

It was a low-key performance that rounded out a grey and dreary Saturday with some soft acoustic notes and melodic vocals, spiced up by a high-tempo cover of Jailhouse Rock that earned a standing ovation from the crowd.

