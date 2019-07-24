Champion Camaro Cope will battle a secret opponent as Thrash Wrestling returns to Vernon Friday with its Far Beyond Driven card at the Schubert Centre (doors open at 7:30 p.m., wrestling is at 8 p.m.). The main event is a table, ladders and chairs bout, and there will also be a Hair vs Hair match with the loser having his head shaved in the middle of the ring. (Thrash wrestling photo)

Thrash Wrestling back in Okanagan ring

Table, ladders and chair main event sure to draw crowd to Schubert Centre Friday

As if a tables, ladders and chairs main event wasn’t enough.

Thrash Wrestling returns to Vernon Friday with its ring hi-jinks and mayhem where not only will the main event have the crowd in an uproar, but so, too, will the Hair vs Hair challenge match and other exciting bouts on the card.

B.C.’s hottest live wrestling show brings its Far Beyond Driven card to the Schubert Centre Friday at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.). The main event, the tables, ladders and chairs match, will feature (Dastardly) Danni Deeds, (The Homicidal Maniac) Slave, (Fantastic) Matt Xstatic and Jayce (Dream Killer) D’Arcy. Four wrestlers, one winner.

Arch-rivals Sean (Top Young Gun) Gaston and Braydon (The Blonde Bomber) Goss will face each other in the Hair vs Hair match. Loser will have the ignominious task of having his head shaved in the middle of the ring.

READ MORE: Thunder Boyz Productions joins forces with Thrash Wrestling

There’s still more.

The Thrash Tag Team Championship will be defended by the champions, The Dragon Revival, Black Dragon and Ace Redman Jr. against the newly-formed team of Michael (Top Drawer) More and Chucky Lee Ray.

Thrash individual champion Camaro Cope will battle a surprise opponent.

Tickets are available in advance for $15 or four for $50 at Ebenezers, Downtown Intenet Lounge, Schubert Centre, Snac Shac (Lumby), Tony O’s (Enderby), and Dollar Dollar (Armstrong), or online at www.ticketseller.ca.

Tickets at the door are $20 each.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Join the circus at Salmon Arm festival

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks seek reduced lease and ice time costs

Team representatives speak to community benefits, financial burden on ownership group

UPDATE: Estimated time of reopening is 9:30 p.m.

Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke

CSRD seeks public approval to fund nonprofit arts and culture organizations

Regional district using alternative approval process to pass bylaw allowing new tax

Senior City of Salmon Arm staff to share administrator chair

Deputy chief administative officer duties rotate among staff until 2022

Update: Vehicle incident on Highway 97B cleared

Traffic is now flowing normally.

Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

Leonard Dyck of Vancouver was found dead at a highway pullout near Dease Lake

EDITORIAL: When colours are covered

Recent incident of vandalism show need for rainbow crosswalks

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Timeline: Three dead in northern B.C. and two on the run

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

VIDEO: Massive lightning storm passes over B.C.’s Elk Valley

A compilation of strikes seen from Fernie at around 1:30 a.m., July 24.

It’s National Tequila Day! 5 things you can do to celebrate

July 24 is known as National Tequila Day in Canada

Most Read