Three non-profits to pitch projects in virtual Shuswap Women Who Wine event

Businesswomen in the Shuswap will be raising glasses online to local non-profit organizations seeking support.

On March 12, the Shuswap Women Who Wine Society hosts its quarterly Community Giving event. Once again, due to pandemic restrictions, participants won’t be able to gather in person, so the event will be held over the internet. An upside to this is that more people can join in and see what transpires at Community Giving events which have raised more than $75,000 since they began in 2018.

At the events, Shuswap Women Who Wine members donate funds into a pool. They then receive presentations from three non-profit organizations invited to attend, and learn about current projects each have on the go. The women then vote for the organization/project they believe most deserving by secret ballot. The presentation that recieves the most votes gets 80 per cent of funds, with each runner-up receiving 10 per cent.

Read more: Charity and support spills freely from Shuswap Women Who Win

Read more: Shuswap Women Who Wine on board with marine search and rescue initiative

Read more: Seventh Community Giving Event alone contributes more than $6,000

For the March 12 event, presenters include Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue, U Grow Girl and Shuswap BC SPCA. Directions on how to participate in this virtual event will be posted on the Shuswap Women Who Wine Facebook page. To donate or buy a vote, visit womenwhowine.ca.

In addition to the virtual Community Giving event, Shuswap Women Who Wine are giving back through its new academic scholarship program, to benefit Salmon Arm and Sicamous high school grads as well as students of Salmon Arm’s Okanagan College campus.

For more information, email info@womenwhowine.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm