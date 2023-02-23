Mega Motocross riders at the 75th Penticton Peach Festival in August 2022. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Mega Motocross riders at the 75th Penticton Peach Festival in August 2022. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

‘Thrilling, scary, unbelievable’: Mega Motocross returning to Penticton Peach Festival

Extreme stunts return to Lakeshore Drive from Aug. 9 to 11

Jaw-dropping, thrilling action returns this summer when three of the country’s top motocross riders perform extreme stunts at the 76th edition of the Penticton Peach Festival.

Canadian Tire Mega Motocross returns to Peachfest from Aug. 9 to 11, on Lakeshore Drive, adjacent to Okanagan Lake Park, PeachFest organizers announced on Thursday.

The riders this year include Vanderhoof’s Jeff Fehr, who is recognized as the first Canadian to do a backflip on a motorbike. He also set a world backflip record with a jump of 108 feet.

“We look forward to Penticton every year,” said motocross spokesman Kris Garwasiuk. “It is one of the biggest festivals in B.C. and we draw huge crowds for the show.”

Garwasiuk’s nine-year-old son, Kruz, will also be among the riders.

At the 75th-anniversary of Peachfest last year, riders welcomed busy crowds for three days of high-flying moves in a more than 300-metre space on Lakeshore Drive.

PHOTOS: Jaws drop in Penticton as Mega Motocross takes over Peach Fest

Joining the motocross riders this year will be the Havoc Pro Scooter Team.

The 76th edition of the Penticton Peach Festival runs from Aug. 9 to 13.

The motocross event and all PeachFest entertainment is free of admission. Last year’s festival drew record crowds.

PeachFest organizers have recently released the concert line-up for the August show, with Kim Mitchell opening the event.

READ MORE: Kim Mitchell continues his rock n’ roll duty

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

EntertainmentEventsFestivalPenticton

Previous story
Singers Molly Johnson, k.d. lang given Canada’s highest performing arts honour

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society plans to use a $436,722 Pacific Economic Development Canada grant to support events, including the Salmon Arm Pride and Indigenous Music festivals, and work towards making Salmon Arm and the Shuswap the Live Music Capital of B.C.
Making Salmon Arm ‘Live Music Capital of B.C.’ one of the goals for federal grant funding

Adams Lake band is one of the recipients of over $2.5 million in federal funding to revitalize tourism projects, like indigenous cultural activity projects, in B.C.’s southern Interior. (Black Press file photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap tourism projects receive part of $2.5 million in federal funding

Black Press File photo
Columbia Shuswap Regional District raises concerns about proposed changes to Recycle BC

Shuswap Highland Stills owner Simon Koczwarski displays his award-winning apple-based vodka and coffee spirit in his Salmon Arm distillery’s new tasting room. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm distiller in high spirits after winning national awards