Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming RCMP Musical Ride July 16 performances in Salmon Arm, and July 17 performance in Sicamous. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

Tickets on sale for RCMP Musical Ride in Salmon Arm, Sicamous

Tickets for the upcoming RCMP Musical Ride are now available

The world-renowned troop of 32 RCMP horses and riders have two performances scheduled for Salmon Arm on July 16, at 2 and 7 p.m., and one in Sicamous on July 17 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 5 to18 or adults over age 65. Children under 5 are free.

The Rotary Club of Salmon Arm and the Salmon Arm & Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association, co-hosts for the Salmon Arm performances, are pleased to announce tickets are now available at all Askew’s Foods locations, as well as online through the ticket services of the Salmar Theatres. All event information and links for online ticket purchases can be accessed at www.ourrotary.com.

“Askew’s Foods and Salmar Theatres, two very community minded organizations, are working closely with us to bring this event to our community and we want to thank them for their help in providing easy access to tickets,” said Patrick Webb of the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm.

The Sicamous Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Sicamous event and more information can be obtained at sicamousechamber.bc.ca.

