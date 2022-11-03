Tickets still available for upcoming Dancing with the Shuswap Stars

Dancing with the Shuswap Stars competitors Tracy Hughes and Orlando Robertson will be offering mini dance lessons from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mall at Piccadilly on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Contributed)

Tickets are still available for the biggest dance party in the Shuswap.

The 2022 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars gala fundraiser draws near, and remaining tickets will be available to purchase between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 3 to 5, at the Mall at Piccadilly. Cash, credit and debit accepted.

Tickets are $75 each, and include the dance show, open dancing to the Legendary Lake Monsters and gourmet appies.

Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, contestants Tracy Hughes and Orlando Robertson will be at the mall, showing a few of their moves and offering mini lessons, to help people prepare for their night on the dance floor.

Fundraising is underway for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars, which takes place on Friday, Nov. 18, at the SASCU Rec Centre. You can support your favourite competing couple by purchasing star votes for $5, which will count as one vote towards a couple’s vote total. Advance voting will be combined with voting on the night of the gala to determine the winning dance couple.

To vote now, and for more detailed biographies and information, visit shuswapstars.ca.

Read more: Past competitors dusting off dance shoes for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars comeback

Read more: Junior dancers wanted for 2022 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars

#Salmon ArmDance