Tim & The Glory Boys to raise Shuswap spirits with Buffalo Roadshow

Tim and the Glory Boys will be in Salmon Arm on Sept. 12 as part of their Buffalo Roadshow tour. (File photo)

If the prospect of shorter days is getting you down, let Tim & The Glory Boys raise your spirits.

Salmar Theatres presents Canadian singer, songwriter and recording artist Tim Neufeld, guitarist and lead singer in this country, bluegrass, contemporary gospel band of hillbillies with an infectious on-stage energy.

Tim & The Glory Boys are saddled up and ready to ride into Salmon Arm on Sept. 12 with The Buffalo Roadshow, based on their new album of the same name.

With 50-plus stops on the current tour, The Buffalo Roadshow is a spirited, all-ages hoedown that will have the audience laughing, singing and stomping their feet.

Tim & The Glory Boys – Colin Trask on dobro and drums, Brenton Thorvaldson on banjo, electric guitar and vocals, and upright bass player Jon Mushaluk – are multiple JUNO, Dove, and Covenant award-winning artists based out of Abbotsford.

Neufeld, first achieved success as the co-founder and lead singer of EMI recording artist STARFIELD.

He has toured the world, sharing the stage with countless Canadian country, roots and Christian artists.

In June 2013, Neufeld released his first solo album, Trees, which garnered him the GMA Canada Covenant Award 2013 for Modern Worship Album of the Year and the 2014 Juno Award for Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year.

Trees is a collection of worship songs written by Christian artists such as Matt Redman, Michael Gungor, Paul Baloche and All Sons & Daughters among others.

Released in September 2014, Tim and The Glory Boys’ freshman album, The Joy, earned a JUNO nomination for Contemporary Christian and Gospel Album of the Year. Their next album Hootenanny! was released in 2016 and won the 2017 JUNO Award for Contemporary Christian and Gospel Album of the Year and featured the extremely popular track “Overhead Projector.”

The artists added to their 2017 trophy case by picking up two Covenant Awards for Group of the Year and Artist of the Year.

To date, Tim & The Glory Boys have sold more than 35,000 records and their songs have been streamed more than 6.5 million times.

Listen to their joy-filled music from 7 to 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Salmar Classic Theatre on Alexander Avenue. Children three years of age and under are admitted without charge. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

