Damonde Tschritter

Train Wreck Comedy arriving at Salmar Classic Theatre in Salmon Arm

Damonde Tschritter will be headlining the event

Get ready to have your funny bone tickled and your spirits lifted as Train Wreck Comedy returns to the Salmar Classic Theatre in Salmon Arm on Friday, Oct. 6.

Damonde Tschritter will be headlining the event with a portion of the proceeds being allocated to support those affected by the Shuswap wildfires.

Tschritter has been featured on of CTV, CBC, HBO, Comedy Network, and Comedy Central, festivals such as Just For Laughs, and his voice has resonated on SiriusXM radio. He has also appeared on CBC’s The Debaters and Madly Off in All Directions.

Tschritter became the first Canadian in 35 years to clinch victory at The Seattle International Comedy Competition, the largest of its kind in the United States, said Train Wreck Comedy’s Rob Balsdon.

“Having shared the stage with comedy legends like Robin Williams, Tim Allen, and Bob Saget, Tschritter’s talent knows no bounds. He’s not just a comedian; he’s a screenwriter with two TV shows and one movie currently in development,” said Balsdon.

A limited number of early bird tickets are available now at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

