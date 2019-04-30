Truck 59 Cider opens for season

The cidery will open for season by hosting the third annual Okanagan Cider Festival

photo-contributed

The third annual Okanagan Cider Festival will be hosted by Truck 59 Ciderhouse as they open for season.

As apple orchards across the province begin to blossom B.C. Cider week celebrations will begin. From April 26 until May 5 patrons can enjoy a full schedule of things to do. There are views from the Truck ’59 Ciderhouse while tasting ciders from over 20 local producers, enjoying live music from local bands; Proper Man and Round Here.

There will be cider-inspired eats from Smack Dab, Blu Saffron, and Renegade Kitchen. There will also be a selection of locally curated artisan vendors at the event where you can buy yourself a treat and a pop up Cider Store from Cask & Barrell where guests can pick up their favourite ciders to take home.

READ MORE: Garden wine tasting event offers flash sale for Mother’s Day

READ MORE: A night of cirque and wine comes to Kelowna

“This is a great opportunity to try out a whole range of BC craft ciders.” said Russ Johnson owner of Truck ’59 Ciderhouse. “We are excited to host the 2019 Okanagan Ciderfest and welcome the public to Truck ’59 Ciderhouse.”

Tickets for the event are sold out however Truck 59 Ciderhouse is open for the season in West Kelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The Count Of Monte Cristo reimagined by Kelowna Senior Secondary students
Next story
Canadian director and choreographer of Temptations musical nominated for Tonys

Just Posted

Shuswap emergency team tops in B.C. when disasters strike

Wildfires of 1998 prompted development of a regional approach to emergencies

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun with a high of 15 C

Environment Canada is calling for rain throughout the Okanagan tomorrow.

New residential project planned for Uptown Salmon Arm

City changing official community plan from highway commercial to high-density residential

Historic Salmon Arm Golf Club up for sale

18-hole Championship course, 9-hole heritage course valued at more than $4 million

Protesters prevent delivery of treated sludge to Turtle Valley ranch

Police say protesters only blocking Arrow trucks, will stay until injunction served

Indigenous dancers from the Okanagan to bring their moves to Toronto

Students from Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School will be participating in the Indigenous Youth Dance Show

China sentences 6 foreigners for drugs; Canadian gets death

The Canadian sentenced to death was identified as ‘Fan Wei’

Vancouver man pleads ‘not guilty’ to all charges in college admissions scandal

David Sidoo is alleged to have paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons

Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ recruitment process changing for the better

‘Backs’ spring camp held on April 27 and 28 remains a part of player selection

Word on the street: Facebook and personal information

This week the Observer asked: Are you concerned about Facebook leaking personal… Continue reading

‘It feels lived in on day one’: South Okanagan hospital opens

Single-patient rooms, surgical rooms, satellite imaging and rooftop helipad all ready for patients

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

Letter: Writer seeing no action from Acciona on highway maintenance

The March 19 Salmon Arm Observer announced a new Road Maintenance contractor… Continue reading

Most Read