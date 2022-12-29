Trumpeter Nicholas Dyson kicks off hot Salmon Arm Jazz Club season

Trumpeter Nicholas Dyson and his Nicholas Dyson Quartet kick off an action packed 12-show season of the Salmon Arm Jazz Club on Jan. 12, 2023 at the Nexus at First Community in Salmon Arm. (Photo contributed)

Trumpeter Nicholas Dyson will kick off an action-packed, 12-show season for the Salmon Arm Jazz Club.

The season features exciting performances from the thriving local improvisational scene as well as internationally acclaimed touring musicians from Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto and beyond.

It welcomes recently relocated West Coast jazz legends, saxophonists Campbell Ryga and Chris Startup, as well as the expansive styling of Montreal-based soul-jazz innovator Elizabeth Shepherd, the return of hot young fast-rising talents John Lee and Jordan Manderioli, fresh sounds from the Toronto-based Nick Maclean Quartet featuring Brownman Ali, and internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Florian Hoefner. They will all be joined by a who’s who of band members.

The Shuswap’s thriving local jazz scene explores contemporary new ground with the return of Mozi Bones and friends, swings hard with saxophonist Sandy Cameron and the Old Guys, evokes the ghost of Django Reinhardt with a night of Gypsy Jazz guitar, and features visits from longstanding friends like trombonist Bob Rogers who lures legendary saxophonist, Campbell Ryga, back for a second visit.

Thursday, Jan. 12 will feature one of the Shuswap’s newest musical arrivals, trumpeter Nicholas Dyson. Dyson began studying piano at four, adding flute and trumpet at 10. He studied trumpet with Marcellus Brown and Brad Peters while attending Boise State University in Idaho, furthering study through lessons with masters Bobby Shew and Jon Faddis, and masterclass performances for the American Brass Quintet and Centre City Brass Quintet. He began performing and teaching professionally in 1995.

From 2000-2008 he travelled the world and performed as lead trumpeter and musical director aboard many cruise ships, mostly with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. In 2008 Dyson settled in Ottawa, where he established his teaching studio. He founded the Capital Youth Jazz Orchestra in 2009 and was musical director for 10 years. He has worked with numerous local and international musical legends and played with the National Arts Centre Orchestra Pops, Ottawa Symphony Orchestra, Orchestre Symphonique de Gatineau, Capital Brassworks, and in the pit orchestras of many musical theatre shows like Book of Mormon and Motown the Musical.

Today, Dyson is an in-demand private instructor in trumpet, harmony and improvisation. He is a Carleton University Jazz Camp faculty member, and hosted Trumpet Bootcamp for several years at Alcorn Music Studios. Dyson is also an active clinician, adjudicator and guest soloist.

When not performing, directing, or recording, he can be found teaching students of all ages and backgrounds from his recently relocated home studio in Kamloops with his dog Bugsy.

The Nicholas Dyson Quartet plays Jan. 12 at the Nexus at First Community on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm. Dyson is joined by Dan Smith (guitar), Jake McIntyre-Paul (bass), and Gareth Seys (drums). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show at 7. Admission is by donation; coffee, tea and treats available at intermission.

Visit www.jazzsalmonarm.com to learn more about upcoming shows hosted every second and fourth Thursday. The website also provides a link to subscribe to an email newsletter sent out in advance of each show.

