Tunes for Teeth event spreads smiles

Support is being sought to create even more healthier smiles in the community.

The Community Dental Access Centre is hosting a fundraiser Friday, April 26. The Tunes for Teeth Musical Variety Show and Silent Auction gets underway at 7 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Tickets are $30 through the Ticket Seller (online at www.ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-7469) and at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“Proceeds will help fund dental care for low income families, seniors and children,” said CDAC’s Bob Kersey.

The Centre has been creating smiles in the area for seven years now.

“We have a few volunteer dentists as well as our own on staff,” said Kersey.

The clinic’s patient numbers and services have swelled. A fall 2018 report shows an increase from 1,908 to 2,543 patients provided services value at $636,668 (approximately half of which was provided at no cost to the patients).

“Not sure what I would have done if the clinic hadn’t helped me,” one patient said.

The benefit concert will feature the local talents of Brandon Schmor, Heather Harker, Alex MacArthur, The Big Idea Band and The Shukeles.

Harker began her singing career as a member of Elizabeth Scott’s choir. She studied music at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick followed by a Masters degree at the University of Victoria. She has been a featured soloist with the University of Victoria Orchestra and Victoria Chamber Choir.

MacArthur is an accomplished pianist and has been a guest soloist with the Okanagan & Kamloops Symphony Orchestras. He is presently teaching piano at the Vernon Community Music School.

The Big Idea Band of five musicians plays a variety of styles including classic rock, blues and country. Their considerable vocal and instrumental talents are enhanced by beautiful and pleasing harmonies.

The Shukuleles are a playful, all women ukulele band from the Shuswap. The band will entertain you with their perky versions of old time favorites giving you a blast from the past with a Shukulele twist. The band members are: Carine Baird, Donna Wright, Gudie Hupfauer, Jackie Bland, Joanne Sargent, Maureen Robertson and the leader Julia Armstrong.

Schmor is an energetic, self-taught keyboardist and vocalist that performs blues, soul, boogie-woogi and rock music with a passion. He has also written some of his own music and is a collecter of antique keyed instruments.

Derek Allen performed an award winning monologue in high school entitled, “Albert and The Lion.” Now, as a senior, he shares his skills at community events.

