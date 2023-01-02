Canadian singer-songwriter Ian Tyson’s (arguably) greatest hit, ‘Four Strong Winds,’ is about a relationship he had with a woman from Vernon. Tyson died Dec. 29, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Canadian singer-songwriter Ian Tyson’s (arguably) greatest hit, ‘Four Strong Winds,’ is about a relationship he had with a woman from Vernon. Tyson died Dec. 29, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Tyson’s greatest song has strong Okanagan connection

Four Strong Winds, by the late Ian Tyson, about a relationship he had with woman from Vernon

It is, arguably, one of the greatest Canadian songs ever written.

“Four Strong Winds,” by the late Ian Tyson, has a definite connection to Vernon.

One publication has ranked Four Strong Winds as high as No. 4 on the all-time greatest Canadian singles list. Author Bob Mersereau’s 2010 book The Top 100 Canadian Singles placed it at No. 9. CBC Radio listeners, in 2005, voted the song as Canada’s best of the 20th century.

Tyson, a Canadian folk and cowboy country music icon, wrote the song in 1962 and recorded it with then-spouse Sylvia Fricker as the folk duo Ian and Sylvia.

The beautiful, lamenting ballad is about a relationship Tyson had with a woman in Vernon, as he explained in a clip from the CBC TV show segment I Was There with host George Stroumboulopoulos, nine years ago, seen below:

Tyson died on Dec. 29 at the age of 89.

In 2012, Maclean’s Magazine published an article with the woman identified as Tyson’s longtime lover, the woman from Vernon, Evinia Pulos. Her father owned a grocery store in Vernon, according to the article.

Pulos was 74 at the time of the interview and living in Kelowna.

The Morning Star reached out to Tyson a few years ago asking to do a story on the song but received no reply.

READ MORE: B.C.-born folk legend Ian Tyson, known for ‘Four Strong Winds,’ dies

READ MORE: It’s a boy! – Vernon’s first baby of 2023 arrives at VJH

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadianMusicObituaryVernon

Previous story
Review: A reporter at a dying paper solves a serial murder

Just Posted

From left, volunteer MJ Johnston, a dinner recipient, and volunteers John and Elaine Hansen were part of the project on Dec. 25 that saw the three Rotary Clubs based in Salmon Arm, with help from two churches, provide 600 meals to anyone who wanted a free take-away Christmas dinner. (Photo contributed)
Letter: Resident expresses gratitude for Rotary clubs and churches

Volunteers in the 2022 Sicamous Annual Community Clean-up gather for a photo at Finlayson Park on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Contributed)
Year in Review: The Eagle Valley News looks back at headlines from May 2022

Splatsín Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas, North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold and Burkhard Fink of Fink Machine Inc. look on as Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz puts the district’s ceremonial shovel to use in an Earth Day groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new bio-heating facility in Sicamous’ industrial park on April 22. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Eagle Valley News looks back at headlines from April 2022

Savannah and Serge Magee stand next to the pile of garbage they collected from the ditches along Highway 1 by the Kerr Road intersection on Tuesday, March 8. (Jeanine Goode photo)
Year in Review: The Eagle Valley News looks back at headlines from March 2022