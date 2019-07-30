Upcoming exhibit to provoke focus, challenge visions, open doors

Salmon Arm Art Gallery is pleased to present Devenir, a Francophone artist collective from Alberta, with an installation of colourful abstracted paintings and mobiles.

In Devenir/To Become, the artists reveal the mystery of creation by staging what happens in the artist’s head before and during the manual work of a project. While the mobiles serve as an exercise to identify and expose the source of each individual artist’s creative world, the paintings echo them as being the culmination of that artistic reflection.

Deviner is a five-person collective made up of Francophone artists living and working in Edmonton and Calgary. Members are Danièle Petit, Doris Charest, Karen Blanchet, Patricia Lortie and Sabine Lecorre-Moore. As a collective, the artists support each other’s projects and share ideas. Their activities encompass individual studio practice, collective art making and career development. Together they strive to further enrich their practices. The collective Devenir is an experiment in provoking focus, challenging visions and opening doors.

The Artist Talk will be presented ahead of the opening reception at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9. Following the talk, Arts Council program manager Astrid Varnes will host the opening reception in both French and English, beginning at 7 p.m. Enjoy live music by Tom Brighouse and refreshments. The exhibition will continue until Sept. 21.

Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

