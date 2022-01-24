Use creativity and colour in North Okanagan, Shuswap to make lantern tribute to salmon

You’re invited to Lantern Making Workshops to celebrate the life cycle of the salmon.

Runaway Moon Theatre, in association with Kingfisher Interpretive Centre, is holding its first workshop of several at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery on Sunday, Jan. 30, between 1 and 4 p.m. Participants are asked to arrive anytime between 1 and 3 p.m.

A news release from Runaway Moon explains the special event is intended to help people through the doldrums.

“We’ll be having a Winter Lantern Procession called ‘Out of the Darkness’ on the evening of Feb. 20. The event is a celebration of the life cycle of the salmon. This is a new evolution of the popular Floating Lantern Celebration which has often happened in September but has been made impractical by changes in climate.”

For the event to be a success, the theatre company needs as many lanterns made as possible.

Read more: Shuswap River lights up

If you can’t make the session in Salmon Arm, Runaway Moon will be at the Enderby and District Arts Council space (617 Cliff St., the main street of Enderby) on Saturday Feb. 5, 12 and 19 from 10 to 4, and at Kingfisher Hall on Mabel Lake Road on Sundays Feb 6 and 13, and on Monday, Feb. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Come create lanterns with us in one of these free community workshops. Then, come and carry your light in the procession along the river. Or, just show up on the night and enjoy the sights and sounds along this magical walk.”

An opening Tea Party will be held between 1 and 4 p.m. on Feb.1 to get an idea of what’s going on and see samples of salmon lanterns. Additional times will be held in local schools.

“There are both simple and complex ways to make lanterns; you may want to invent your own.”

Runaway Moon thanks the Enderby and District Arts Council for the use of the space and its enthusiasm for the project.

Times for the drop-in sessions will be posted around town and on the website of Runaway Moon Theatre, www.runawaymoon.org, and Kingfisher Interpretive Centre, www.kingfishercentre.org.

Everyone is welcome and participation is free.

Read more: Floating lantern celebration set for Sunday

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Live theatreShuswap