Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

It’s February, and Valentine’s Day is not far away. Eleven days away, to be specific.

When it comes to celebrating that special someone, it’s not always easy to know what to get them, or what to do for the day.

There are few good ideas to keep in mind when looking for a gift. Make sure that it’s a gift that suits their interests, whether that means tickets to a concert or hockey game like the Penticton Vees or to Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne and Sherman Doucette in Salmon Arm.

Something home-made is almost always a better gift than a gift from a store, from making your own jewelry out of wire and a pretty rock to carving a wooden figure, and writing your own card may be hard but it does add that personal touch. If you’re not a creative writer, find a good card, and copy the text inside into a blank one.

A gift isn’t the only way to show your appreciation.

Not every couple is happy spending their Valentine’s evening at home ready to Netflix and Chill.

Book a table for dinner at your favourite restaurant. If you are going to do this, it may be a good idea to do it as soon as possible, before other couples have the same idea.

You could also go out for the night and see some entertainment.

Ari Neufeld is performing live at Slackwater Brewing in Penticton for Valentines. Silver Star Resort is hosting the Snowed In comedy tour on Feb. 13 and 14. Gnarfunkel is performing at Fernando’s Pub in Kelowna. Those are just some of the events that are going on for Valentine’s Day across the valley.

The last way to celebrate is following your own tradition, whatever that may be.

