Vancouver rapper Madchild making stop in Kelowna on cross-Canada tour

A Vancouver-based rapper is making a stop in Kelowna this summer.
Madchild, also from the group Swollen Members, will be making a stop at Red Bird Brewing as part of his 2023 M.A.D.E. Tour. The 47-year old is playing 65 shows in 81 days across Canada.
His Kelowna stop is happening on Saturday, June 3 and he’s bringing Dow Jones and Robbie G with him to perform.
Tickets are $30 and meet and greet tickets are $60. They can be found on Eventbrite.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.