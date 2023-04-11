Madchild is coming to Red Bird Brewing this summer. (@madchild/Instagram)

Madchild is coming to Red Bird Brewing this summer. (@madchild/Instagram)

Vancouver rapper Madchild making stop in Kelowna on cross-Canada tour

Madchild is making 65 stops in 81 days

A Vancouver-based rapper is making a stop in Kelowna this summer.

Madchild, also from the group Swollen Members, will be making a stop at Red Bird Brewing as part of his 2023 M.A.D.E. Tour. The 47-year old is playing 65 shows in 81 days across Canada.

His Kelowna stop is happening on Saturday, June 3 and he’s bringing Dow Jones and Robbie G with him to perform.

Tickets are $30 and meet and greet tickets are $60. They can be found on Eventbrite.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Plain clothes Kelowna cops cracking down on crime

READ MORE: Bike bandit takes bait in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsEntertainmentKelownaMusicOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As streamers cut costs, TV shows – and residuals – vanish
Next story
TLC and Shaggy bringing Hot Summer Nights Tour to Penticton

Just Posted

Alex Mackenzie’s Comedy For A Cause tour will be swinging through the Okanagan-Shuswap in May, with stops in Penticton, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Revelstoke. (Image contributed)
Gifts from laughter: Charitable comedy tour coming to the Okanagan-Shuswap

Having defeated the Prince George Spruce Kings in Round 1 of the BCHL Interior Conference playoffs, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks now go up against the Vernon Vipers. (File images)
Spruce Kings fall to Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Round 1 of BCHL playoffs

Road line painting is one of the things being done this spring as the Salmon Arm West project along the Trans-Canada Highway nears completion. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm West project along Highway 1 nearing completion

Prasad Savanagouder is an avid cricket player and a member of the Salmon Arm Cricket Club. The club would like to have an area set up in Salmon Arm where players can play. (Photo contributed) Prasad Savanagouder is an avid cricket player and a member of the Salmon Arm Cricket Club. The club would like to have an area set up in Salmon Arm where players can play. (Photo contributed)
‘With a past that beckons’: Cricket club would like a field in Salmon Arm to call home