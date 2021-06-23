FILE - Elton John performs during his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Rosemont, Ill. on Feb 15, 2019. Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Elton John performs during his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Rosemont, Ill. on Feb 15, 2019. Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

Vancouver, Toronto stops included in Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour

Pop legend announces series of shows for 2022, including two in Canada

Vancouver will be one of the stops as a pop legend bids good-bye to his Yellow Brick Road.

Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which will include two Canadian stops, including a gig next fall at B.C. Place Stadium.

“Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” will kick off in Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022 and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris.

John also announced dates in North America, kicking off those shows on July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. He will also perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee; and Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Part of that leg will include Canadian stops on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at Rogers Centre in Toronto and Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 in Vancouver. He will wrap the North American trek with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022.

In 2023 he will play in New Zealand and Australia before wrapping up the tour, which began in 2018.

—The Associated Press

