Vernon artists’ fantasy worlds wanted for summer exhibit

Calling all creatives: the Vernon Community Arts Centre (VCAC) is looking for local artists to create a magical world for gallery-goers to step into this summer.

Together with the Arts Council of the North Okanagan (ACNO), VCAC is inviting local artists to create and submit work for the centre’s next themed show, Enchanted: A World of Fantasy.

“We invite you to use your creativity and self-expression to help viewers step into a world unlike their own,” VCAC said in a statement.

Fantasy often tells the stories of good versus evil, helping people to explore their fears and desires through epic tales of heroic battles or of love and loss, VCAC said.

That said, there are no hard and fast rules in the fantasy genre. Whether filled with wizards, gnomes, fairies or dragons, everyone’s fantasy world is unique.

“From heroes and villains to star-crossed lovers, encounters happen between angels and demons, aliens from outer space, superheroes and spirits. What is in your fantasy world? How will you express it?”

The call for artists is open to all ages and levels of experience, provided they are active ANCO members and working within the theme.

The exhibit will run from July 3-26. Artist submissions must be submitted by Wednesday, June 30.

All art forms are welcome, including paint, print, glass, fibre, clay, metal and wood. Artists can submit up to two pieces of two-dimensional work or up to three pieces of 3D work. The maximum size for paintings or prints is 24-by-36 inches, as space is limited.

It’s also an opportunity for local artists to make some earnings; works will be available for purchase with a 25 per cent commission. Artists can also submit their works as display only.

Exhibitors must hold a current ACNO membership. If you took out membership through the Vernon Community Arts Centre, this means you are an ACNO Member.

For more information on how to submit, click here. Questions can be emailed to info@vernonarts.ca or answered by phone at 250-542-6243.

Most Read