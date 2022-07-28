Davison Orchard will be featured on CTV’s The Amazing Race episode airing Aug. 9. (Davison Orchard photo)

Vernon farm featured on Amazing Race Canada

Contestants have to bake mini apple pies at Davison Orchards; show airs in August

One of Vernon’s best-known attractions is about to get some Canada-wide recognition.

Davison Orchards will appear on an episode of Amazing Race Canada, after the reality show set down in Vernon May 6 and 7 for filming.

It is Season 8 of the show, but the first since 2019 due to COVID.

“It was the third stop on the tour and the teams had to make five mini apple pies with lattice tops,” said Tamra Davison from the family-run business. “Rachel Davison was the judge and she loved it.”

Davison would not, and could not, divulge what happened, but did say the filming went well. You may see some familiar faces in the episode airing Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV.

“It was good and we were honoured to be part of it,” she said. “They highlighted lots of areas in the city. It’s going to be great for Vernon.”

The show’s host is Jon Montgomery, from Russell, Man., who won Olympic gold in Vancouver in the men’s skeleton event in 2010. He was on-site for hosting duties, along with a crew of more than a dozen.

“The entire crew was fantastic to work with,” said Davison. “They were very accommodating, very professional. There was a camera crew assigned to each participating team.”

Filming for the show was done during business hours for the orchard.

“They set up right in front of the market and there was a lot of people watching the chaos,” laughed Davison.

The Amazing Race Canada features up to 10 teams of two with pre-existing relationships who race around Canada. The grand prize includes a $250,000 cash payout along with other prizes from the show’s sponsors.

It has made stops each season in the Province of B.C., but has never been to the North Okanagan until now.

