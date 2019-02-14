Vernon goes back in time for romantic Valentines

Museum and Archives new pop-up exhibit celebrates historic love

A look back in time at some of the most romantic moments in history is on display in Vernon.

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives has a new Valentine’s Day pop-up exhibit by Registrar and Assistant Curator Jesslyn Jarvis.

“Bring the special man or woman in your life and come read up on some of Vernon’s most romantic love stories,” the Museum urges.

Just one special moment, captured in black and white, is an image of Leone Caetani and Ofelia Fabiani in an affectionate embrace, taken on a back road in Vernon in 1921.

Check out another interesting picture in Vernon’s Winter Carnival history here

Caetani was the Duke of Sermoneta and Prince of Teano, Italy. He relocated his family, including Fabiani and their daughter Sveva Caetani to the North Okanagan in 1921, partly in response to the rise of fascism in early 20th century Italy. Caetani had previously been to the area for bear hunting in the 1890s as part of a trip across North America.

Caetani died in 1924, devastating Sveva and Fabiani.

“Fabiani, always fragile both physically and emotionally, removed the young 17 year old Sveva from her private school, Crofton House, in Vancouver and she was made to live at home in seclusion with her mother,” states the Caetani Centre heritage website. “Ofelia contrived to keep her daughter as close to her side as possible and managed to curtail almost completely any social contact and would limit Sveva’s access to the outside world for the next 25 years.

Looking for something to do on Valentine’s Day? Check this out

“No longer allowed to engage fully in her artwork, limited mainly to reading via her father’s extensive library, Sveva Caetani essentially became a prisoner of her own home from 1934 until her mother’s death in 1960, only seen occasionally in the town when conducting her mother’s banking or business, accompanied by the diminutive Miss Juul, her mother’s companion. Following her mother’s eventual death in 1960, she was employed as a French teacher at St. James school. She was eventually able to obtain her teaching certificate from the University of Victoria and returned to the area to teach at Charles Bloom Secondary School.”

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
The Okanagan has spoken: Billy Ray Cyrus owns worst Valentine’s Day song
Next story
Andrew Allen hits the stage at Carlin Hall for Small Hall Music Crawl

Just Posted

Millennials perplexed by “snail mail”

A study shows Canadian millennials appreciate Canada Post, but do they know where the stamp goes?

2018 “Real Time” plugs for Penticton recognized as innovative

Travel Penticton is a B.C. tourism award finalist for its 2018 social media campaign

Abandoned utility trailer burns under Trans-Canada Highway

Burning trailer spotted below underpass in Shuswap, arson suspected

Five years ago, homeless man ‘had everything’

Shuswap man talks about need to remember homeless people had better lives

New Year, New You: Lake Country woman wins makeover contest

Jenny Dodman is the winner of Black Press Media’s New Year, New You contest

Valentine’s Day serenade

Shuswap Barbershop singers deliver musical message of love

Readers share the worst Valentine’s Day gifts they’ve ever received

A few of these senders maybe should have just gone with chocolates…

Visibility warning for Coquihalla

DriveBC is issuing a visibility warning for Highway 5 and 97 C

B.C. looks to create witness security program

Minister Mike Farnworth said program would be another step in curbing gang and gun violence

Silverbacks’ fall to league-leading Chilliwack Chiefs

Fragile lead couldn’t hold through the second period, ending in 5-2 loss

Killer’s ‘Mr. Big’ confession in girl’s murder could have been fabricated, judge says

Garry Handlen’s statements inadmissible in 1975 killing of Kathryn-Mary Herbert of Abbotsford

Andrew Allen hits the stage at Carlin Hall for Small Hall Music Crawl

Back-to-back musical weekends likely to liven up venues

Vernon goes back in time for romantic Valentines

Museum and Archives new pop-up exhibit celebrates historic love

UPDATE: Scene outside of Kelowna apartment cleared

Witnesses says he heard a loud bang

Most Read