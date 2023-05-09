Vernon jazz club nominated for Okanagan’s favourite music venue

The Vernon Jazz Club is up for a major Okanagan award.

Formerly known as the Okanagan Music Awards, the Gonzo Okanagan People’s Choice Music Awards recognize artists and groups in jazz, country, folk, rock/pop, blues and other genres, as well as music venues, educators, songwriters and more.

The Vernon Jazz Club has been nominated alongside Highway 97 Brewing in Penticton and Runaway Lounge in Kelowna for the People’s Choice Award as Okanagan’s favourite music venue.

The Vernon Jazz Society has been volunteer run since 1999 and is dedicated to creating a space where great live music can be heard and enjoyed.

The deadline for voting is Wednesday, May 10, so get your votes in quickly. You can do so here.

If you want to catch a few end of season performances at the club, the 2023 Winter/Spring season wraps up with the Nick MacLean Quartet on Saturday, May 13 and Blues Hoodoo on Saturday, May 20.

For more information, and to purchase tickets to the shows, visit VernonJazz.com.

