Vernon performer says hello to Yellow Brick Road with Elton John tribute

Andrew Johns brings the ultimate Sir Elton John tribute to stages in Vernon, Penticton and Chilliwack

Vernon’s Andrew Johns brings his ultimate Sir Elton John tribute The Yellow Brick Road Experience, complete with eight-piece band The Jets, to his hometown Sunday, April 22, 7:30 p.m., at the Verrnon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Contributed)

His friends are wondering why Andrew Johns took so long to put together a Sir Elton John tribute show.

The Vernon performer brings The Yellow Brick Road Experience – the ultimate Elton John tribute – to his hometown, the stage at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sunday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.

“I’ve been told for the past 30 years I sound just like Elton John, and people have kept asking me why I haven’t put together a show,” laughed Johns, now 61, who played the show to sell-out crowds in Kelowna and Oliver over the past weekend.

Backed by an eight-piece band called The Jets, The Yellow Brick Road Experience has Johns commanding the stage with a spot-on Elton-like performance with his vocal and piano skills.

Johns and The Jets will relive all of Elton John’s greatest hits including Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Your Song, Crocodile Rock, Tiny Dancer, I’m Still Standing and Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting.

“We will be playing the songs in the original keys,” said Johns.

The show will also feature audience interaction and loads of laughs.

“Our show is filled with humour,” said Johns. “The first four songs have humour built into them, and there’s banter and humour between songs.”

Balcony tickets remain for the show, at ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-SHOW (7469). Tickets are $50 each, all taxes included.

Johns will also take the show to Penticton and Chilliwack in May. He will appear at the Cleland Community Theatre in Penticton Sunday, May 21, and at the Hub International Theatre in Chilliwack Sunday, May 28. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.

