Constance from Burnaby, used to live in Salmon Arm. “Ever since we moved here in 2006 I’ve been coming here… and I love it, it’s awesome. I love everything, I see all my friends, love the music - actually I’m not the most bluesy person… I love the Barn, I love all the dancing.” Musical highlight: “A couple of workshops at the Barn, dancing all the time.”

Constance from Burnaby, used to live in Salmon Arm. “Ever since we moved here in 2006 I’ve been coming here… and I love it, it’s awesome. I love everything, I see all my friends, love the music - actually I’m not the most bluesy person… I love the Barn, I love all the dancing.” Musical highlight: “A couple of workshops at the Barn, dancing all the time.”

VIDEO: 12 thumbs up to return of Salmon Arm’s ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Random survey of festival attendees finds excitement, accolades

The Observer checked in with people at the ROOTSandBLUES Festival over the Aug. 19-21 weekend. The overwhelming response: A good time was being had by many – listening to favourite musicians, dancing to all variety of music styles and finally getting together with others.

Read more: 30 years of ROOTSandBLUES: Volunteer reflects on festival’s humble beginnings

Read more: Valdy gives volunteers a hand after Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmRoots and Blues Festival

 

Donna Williams, lives in Salmon Arm. What brings her to the festival? “Volunteering, meeting people, doing the information, handing out programs, assisting people…” Musical highlight: meeting and hearing Northern Cree, hearing George Leach, Five Alarm Funk, wanted to hear Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

Donna Williams, lives in Salmon Arm. What brings her to the festival? “Volunteering, meeting people, doing the information, handing out programs, assisting people…” Musical highlight: meeting and hearing Northern Cree, hearing George Leach, Five Alarm Funk, wanted to hear Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

Brandy from Kamloops. “My first festival ever. I actually just moved back from Alberta, was in Alberta for the last 10 years and I haven’t seen any of my friends for almost a decade. They invited me to come and I said yes. I really wanted to see Tom Cochrane and I saw him last night.”

Brandy from Kamloops. “My first festival ever. I actually just moved back from Alberta, was in Alberta for the last 10 years and I haven’t seen any of my friends for almost a decade. They invited me to come and I said yes. I really wanted to see Tom Cochrane and I saw him last night.”

Monique. “I’ve been coming for years… Love this festival. It’s the best festival I’ve been to anywhere and I’ve been to lots of festivals. This is my hands-down favourite.” Highlights: “Ruthie Foster was awesome last night, also Samantha Martin, really good.”

Monique. “I’ve been coming for years… Love this festival. It’s the best festival I’ve been to anywhere and I’ve been to lots of festivals. This is my hands-down favourite.” Highlights: “Ruthie Foster was awesome last night, also Samantha Martin, really good.”

Steve from Kelowna. “I got invited by a group of friends; I’ve never been to a festival before because of Covid and a previous career I had, so I’m super excited to be here.” Looking forward to seeing Jann Arden.

Steve from Kelowna. “I got invited by a group of friends; I’ve never been to a festival before because of Covid and a previous career I had, so I’m super excited to be here.” Looking forward to seeing Jann Arden.

Jeanine from Kelowna. “Somebody suggested I come here because it was going to be fun.” Looking forward to hearing: Alex Cuba. Highlight: “I lost my phone outside of the venue. Somebody brought it inside and dropped it off at lost and found. But I didn’t get his name. So if I ever get his or her name, I’d like to thank them.”

Jeanine from Kelowna. “Somebody suggested I come here because it was going to be fun.” Looking forward to hearing: Alex Cuba. Highlight: “I lost my phone outside of the venue. Somebody brought it inside and dropped it off at lost and found. But I didn’t get his name. So if I ever get his or her name, I’d like to thank them.”

Previous story
Classic pig movie shown free in Salmon Arm
Next story
In Photos: Back in the groove at Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is proceeding with a train whistle cessation bylaw for the Taft Road rail crossing by Crazy Creek Resort. (Google image)
CSRD on track to stop sounding of train whistles by Shuswap resort

Taren Lacey was last heard from on June 24, 2022 (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)
Okanagan man goes missing after planning camping trip in B.C. interior

An evacuation alert issued for properties in proximity to the Mount Grice-Hutchinson wildfire was rescinded on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (CSRD image)
Evacuation alert lifted for boat-in properties on Shuswap Lake

Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar give the audience a high-energy finale at their ROOTSandBLUES Main Stage performance on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: 12 thumbs up to return of Salmon Arm’s ROOTSandBLUES Festival