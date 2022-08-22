VIDEO: 12 thumbs up to return of Salmon Arm’s ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Constance from Burnaby, used to live in Salmon Arm. “Ever since we moved here in 2006 I’ve been coming here… and I love it, it’s awesome. I love everything, I see all my friends, love the music - actually I’m not the most bluesy person… I love the Barn, I love all the dancing.” Musical highlight: “A couple of workshops at the Barn, dancing all the time.”

The Observer checked in with people at the ROOTSandBLUES Festival over the Aug. 19-21 weekend. The overwhelming response: A good time was being had by many – listening to favourite musicians, dancing to all variety of music styles and finally getting together with others.

Donna Williams, lives in Salmon Arm. What brings her to the festival? “Volunteering, meeting people, doing the information, handing out programs, assisting people…” Musical highlight: meeting and hearing Northern Cree, hearing George Leach, Five Alarm Funk, wanted to hear Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

Brandy from Kamloops. “My first festival ever. I actually just moved back from Alberta, was in Alberta for the last 10 years and I haven’t seen any of my friends for almost a decade. They invited me to come and I said yes. I really wanted to see Tom Cochrane and I saw him last night.”

Monique. “I’ve been coming for years… Love this festival. It’s the best festival I’ve been to anywhere and I’ve been to lots of festivals. This is my hands-down favourite.” Highlights: “Ruthie Foster was awesome last night, also Samantha Martin, really good.”

Steve from Kelowna. “I got invited by a group of friends; I’ve never been to a festival before because of Covid and a previous career I had, so I’m super excited to be here.” Looking forward to seeing Jann Arden.