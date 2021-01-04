Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)

VIDEO: 200-physician choir sings to benefit mental health, addiction recovery

Led by Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle, the video calls attention to mental health needs

Who knew Canada’s doctors could carry such a coordinated tune?

Phoenix Chamber Choir hosted The Canadian Physicians Virtual Choir to benefit mental health and addictions organization, A Dollar a Day Foundation. Uploaded on New Year’s Eve, the video brought together 200 socially-distant physicians – about 50 from B.C.

The choir, via Zoom, sings “Ordinary Day,” Great Big Sea’s 1997 folk hit.

The five-minute rendition includes special guests, such as Great Big Sea’s own Alan Doyle, Come From Away’s Romano DiNillo and and indie rocker Josh Ward of Hey Rosetta!

RELATED: International virtual choir project features Kootenay soloist

“When we were first approached about this project, we knew we wanted to be involved as we had already started our own physician’s choir, Vox Panacea,” said Nicholle Andrews, artistic director of Phoenix Chamber Choir.

“With online rehearsals, we’ve helped physicians and their families manage stress, stay healthy, recharge and engage with each other through singing.”

This certainly isn’t Phoenix Chamber Choir’s first foray into virtual choirs. Their YouTube channel, approximately 7,700 subscribers strong, hosts a number of pandemic-related parodies such as a tribute to Billy Joel’s “For The Longest Time,” which is by far their most popular video at 2.6 million views.

The “For The Longest Time” cover earned praise from the “Piano Man” himself, who emailed a note of approval after the video hit its first million views.

READ MORE: On the year’s darkest day, animated ‘Light’ in concert by Elektra Women’s Choir

Phoenix Chamber Choir was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver. The choir has recorded and released 11 CDs throughout its history.

A Dollar a Day Foundation seeks to support those suffering from mental health issues and addiction that don’t have the support they need to get on the road to recovery.

 

@ashwadhwani
adam.louis@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

#wereinthistogetherArts and EntertainmentCoronavirusmental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Poll: What is your New Year’s Resolution?

Just Posted

Carrie Koski. (Julieahnnah Marcellus-Tran/Facebook)
Kelowna grandmother dies in skiing incident at Big White

Carrie Koski remembered as a ‘hard-working nurse,’ ‘beautiful human being’

Okanagan winter. Pixabay
Warm weather on the way for Okanagan-Shuswap

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures above 5 C

Steve Laughlin, Facebook.
Semi-truck tips over in Sicamous traffic circle

The traffic circle at Highway 97A will be closed until at least 1 p.m.

Salmon Arm resident wakes up to find thief standing in living room at 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP nab break-and-enter suspect after chase from living room

Locking doors recommended after thief targets vehicles, houses

The value of single family homes in the Thompson Okanagan region has increased, according to statistics from BC Assessment. (Black Press file photo)
Housing values increase in Thompson Okanagan region

Highest increase is in Princeton with values rising by 17 per cent over past year

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year’s Eve long weekend

More than half the new cases were in Fraser Health

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

At least two more vaccines expected to be approved

12990 Pixton Road in Lake Country. (BC Assessment)
Thompson-Okanagan’s most expensive home located in Lake Country

Central Okanagan take the top 20 spots on BC Assessment’s list of highest-valued residential properties in the region

The Ribbons of Green Trails Society and Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail are calling on the Regional District of North Okanagan to install two chemical toilets at Kekuli Bay to serve Okanagan Rail Trail users. (File)
Advocacy group calls for more toilets on Okanagan Rail Trail

Vernon trails society calls for two toilets between Coldstream and Lake Country for rail trail users

Cold Tea Restaurant. (Google Maps)
Vancouver restaurant faces backlash, accused of hosting 100-person party on New Year’s Eve

COVID restrictions meant the restaurant could not host parties of any size

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)
VIDEO: 200-physician choir sings to benefit mental health, addiction recovery

Led by Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle, the video calls attention to mental health needs

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Police dog helps nab prolific North Okanagan offender

New Year’s Day situation follows man from reported B&E to ATV incident

B.C. Hydro rates are set to potentially increase by almost 3 per cent beginning in April, pending a decision from the B.C. Utilities Commission. (File)
What will cost more in 2021 in B.C.?

Hydro, Fortis rates go up, as does minimum wage

Big White Ski Resort recently submitted its 2020 Master Plan to the province. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
Bigger White: Ski resort eyes massive, long-term expansion

Big White’s new 2020 Master Plan shows resort’s intention to more than double in size over the next 60 years

Most Read