VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Celine Dion has topped the Billboard 200 chart for the first time in over 17 years.

“Courage” is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It is her first No. 1 album since 2002’s “A New Day Has Come.”

The 17 years between No. 1s is the longest gap ever for a woman. “Courage,” released on Nov. 15, earned 113,000 equivalent album units for the week ending Nov. 21.

Dion first topped the Billboard albums chart in 1996 with “Falling Into You.”

Her last album, 2013’s “Loved Me Back to Life,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Dion is the fourth woman to have a No. 1 album in each of the past three decades. She joins Janet Jackson, Barbra Streisand and Britney Spears.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saverio’s super sexy 60th slides into Status, Okanagan nightclub
Next story
Coming soon: Dark comedy Parasite, must-see documentary Maiden to play Classic

Just Posted

Letter: No cost to showing respect, decency to Salmon Arm’s homeless population

Writer asks you to imagine yourself in the shoes of someone living on the street

Just for Kicks dancers join Shuswap Men’s Chorus for Seasons Glow

Concert scheduled for Dec. 4 at the Nexus

City review concludes Salmon Arm panhandling bylaw warranted

Council now looking at other steps to meet needs of people who are homeless

Salmon Arm bus stop wheels down the road to make way for Askew’s patio

Two parking spots will be lost but area to become more ‘vibrant, pedestrian friendly’

Salmon Arm Atom girls hockey team wins Penticton tournament

Salmon Arm team goes undefeated, beating the host team for the championship

Knox Mountain area residents hold protest over homeless camp move

Residents said they were frustrated with the last minute notice

Princeton Posse roundup North Okanagan Knights

Princeton visitors score big 4-1 KIJHL win in third-place showdown in Armstrong

Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

Meet the Victoria environmentalist behind those controversial car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

Coming soon: Dark comedy Parasite, must-see documentary Maiden to play Classic

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Arctic chill grips much of B.C.; strong winds cause outages on south coast

BC Hydro reports more than 19,000 customers were without electricity overnight

Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Misspelled road sign gives Okanagan community a chuckle

Typo leaves residents wondering if road has been renamed

Most Read