VIDEO: Harlem Globetrotters put on world-class show for Penticton crowd

The Harlem Globetrotters’ Spread Game Tour made a stop at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre on Tuesday night (Jan. 25). (Logan Lockhart, Western News)The Harlem Globetrotters’ Spread Game Tour made a stop at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre on Tuesday night (Jan. 25). (Logan Lockhart, Western News)
Interaction between Globetrotters players and fans acts as a vital part of the show. (Logan Lockhart, Western News)
There was no shortage of humour on the court Tuesday at the SOEC. (Logan Lockhart, Western News)
The first half of the Globetrotters' game in Penticton ended with some trickery. (Logan Lockhart, Western News)
The Globetrotters' mascot had its own moment to shine in front of the SOEC crowd on Tuesday night. (Logan Lockhart, Western News)
An extravagant pre-game performance from the Globetrotters kicked off the night in Penticton on Tuesday. (Logan Lockhart, Western News)

Basketball, humour, dancing, music and everything in between — the Harlem Globetrotters made their presence felt to the Penticton crowd on Tuesday night (Jan. 25).

The city was reintroduced to the world-famous Globetrotters on Tuesday night (Jan. 25) at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC). The event previously made a stop at the venue in January of 2020.

A lively pre-game and halftime show kept people in their seats for the duration of the night, even if it was a time to take a break from basketball.

The scene was familiar to the ones who have followed the event for decades — a game between the Globetrotters and the Washington Generals.

What happens during that game, however, can never be predicted. With the Globetrotters, expect the unexpected.

The Globetrotters’ appearance at the SOEC was the first live event for many in nearly years two years. The venue hadn’t seen a non-hockey event since KIDZ BOP took the stage on March 7, 2020.

As for the basketball tricksters and their The Spread Game, stops at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum on Jan. 26 and in Abbotsford on Jan. 30 are next on the calendar.

The world-famous event’s only stop during its 2022 tour in the Okanagan was in Penticton.

