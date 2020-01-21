Left to right: Daniel Adair, Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger and Ryan Peake of Nickelback. (Submitted photo)

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

Nickelback and Stone Temple Pilots are the latest throwback music acts to announce a nostalgia tour this summer.

Nickelback’s “All the Right Reasons 2020” tour is timed to mark the 15th anniversary of the album, which boasted a slew of mid-00’s hits including “Photograph,” “Rockstar” and “Far Away.”

The Alberta-bred rockers say they’ll be playing the album in its entirety for 46 North American dates that kick off July 19 in Raleigh, N.C., and so far features Toronto as the only Canadian date July 8.

Stone Temple Pilots will support the band on all dates, with tickets on sale Thursday.

The ’90s hitmakers join a slew of rock contemporaries set to tour this year, including a joint run by Canadian rockers Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party dubbed the Saints And Sinners Tour, beginning June 26 in Penticton.

Tickets for that show go on sale Friday.

Then there’s the previously announced Alanis Morissette world tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album “Jagged Little Pill,” featuring appearances by Garbage and Liz Phair. That 31-date tour starts June 2 in Portland, Ore., and includes a stop in Toronto on July 11.

RELATED: Canadians finally showing love for Nickelback after Trump’s tweet

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna’s Fireside Festival nearly sold-out

Just Posted

January brings record snowfall to Shuswap’s Larch Hills

Up to 800 downed trees removed so far from cross-country ski trails

Break in a “poke in the eye” to Shuswap ski club

Larch Hills Nordics looking at security improvements for chalet

Video: Salmon Arm couple surprised by wily wild cat lurking in coop

Police officers credited for attempting to assist with animal’s extraction

Chilliwack on the map for Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Canadian music legends confirmed for 28th annual music festival

CSRD green light’s Blind Bay cannabis store, provincial approval required

Public survey shows 55 per cent in favour, 42 per cent opposed to proposed outlet

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

Letter: Link between Australia bushfires, climate change off base

Writer compares nation’s history of destructive fires

North Okanagan employers to pay $25/hr for skilled foreign workers

Up to 300 applicants may apply under immigration pilot

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

NHL prospects returning to Penticton for Young Stars Classic

After a one-year absence the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic is returning… Continue reading

Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Neale Heath admits to assault causing bodily harm in attack last September

Chase Heat going strong as KIJHL season winds down

Heat will face the Revelstoke Grizzlies in their next home game

‘Epic sky palace’: B.C. businesses help create dream treehouse for boy recovering from cancer

‘It was kind of a bright shining beacon at the end of a horrible, dark tunnel’

Most Read