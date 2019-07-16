VIDEO: Reports say Lashana Lynch is the new 007

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Bond one last time

Lashana Lynch is reportedly the new 007.

According to the Daily Mail, British actress Lashana Lynch is taking over the code name.

Executive producer Barbara Broccoli stated that James Bond will never be a woman, but that the code name is up for grabs.

The untitled latest instalment will take place where “Spectre” left off, with Daniel Craig’s Bond coming out of retirement for a final mission.

Craig will reprise his role as Bond one last time. The 31-year-old Lynch recently appeared alongside Brie Larson in “Captain Marvel.”

READ MORE: Will Idris Elba be the first black James Bond?

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Guess Who has started a band in the Shuswap? Legendary guitarist Donnie McDougall

Just Posted

Guess Who has started a band in the Shuswap? Legendary guitarist Donnie McDougall

Band to play pair of shows in the Malakwa area before setting out on tour

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Environment Canada is predicting a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon across the Okanagan

Salmon Arm artists spread paint at home and abroad

Rebecca Shepherd and Roxi Hermsen apply experience to local mural painting business

Cherries ripening for the picking in Salmon Arm

U-pick owner says it’s not all doom and gloom as it might be for some Okanagan growers

Public asked to help monitor CP Rail coal trains passing through Shuswap

Residents are asked to contact rail company if they see trains emitting coal dust

VIDEO: Reports say Lashana Lynch is the new 007

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Bond one last time

High-speed rail link would run from Vancouver to Seattle in under 1 hour: study

Annual ridership is projected to exceed three million

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

U.S. tug firm to be sentenced for 2016 spill in B.C. First Nation’s territory

The Nathan E. Stewart spilled 110,000 litres of diesel and heavy oils in October 2016

B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

Asylum figures show overall slower rate of irregular crossings into Canada

Between January and June 2019, a total of 6,707 asylum seekers crossed irregularly into Canada

Boy’s best friend gets help from South Okanagan community

Community rallies around dog that needed surgery for two broken legs

Youth seen with gun at Nanaimo mall, suspect now in custody

Woodgrove Centre shut down during police incident

Crown recommends up to two-year jail term for former Bountiful leader

Crown says sentence range should be 18 months to two years for Bountiful child removal case

Most Read