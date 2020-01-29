Parkview Elementary Grade 6 student Lenora Kasick laughs in disbelief as stage magician Leif David pulls an impossibly long piece of paper from his mouth. David performed at Parkview as Part of Unplug and Play week in the Shuswap on Tuesday, Jan. 28. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Video: Sleight of hand and magical mischief at Sicamous school

Magician Leif David thrills young audience during Unplug and Play week event

As part of Unplug and Play week in the Shuswap, Parkview Elementary students in Sicamous were treated to an afternoon of mystery and illusion with magician Leif David.

Read More: Editorial: Unplug and Play activities offer healthy distraction in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Read More: Salmon Arm’s Laura Hall to represent Canada in speedskating championships


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm film fest features soon-to-be cult classics

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s peewee Silverbacks win 12-team home tourney

Championship comes down to contest versus Williams Lake

Video: Sleight of hand and magical mischief at Sicamous school

Magician Leif David thrills young audience during Unplug and Play week event

Highway 1 to close near Revelstoke for avalanche control

Road is expected to remain closed between 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Former Shuswap resident killed in Alberta accident was expectant father

Geordie Murray described as ‘wonderful husband, brother son and friend’

Shuswap drivers warned to check under the hood – for cats

Think & Thump decal to raise awareness of animals seeking refuge in vehicles

JustIN: Okanagan artist teases new tune with mom

Justin J. Moore Music is releasing a new duet starring opera singer mom for a good cause

North Zone Bantam Kings dominate Enderby with shutout win

Next the Kings will face off against the East Kootenay Avalanche

PHOTOS: Truck outside Victoria gets partially stuck in sinkhole

Municipal crews have since repaired water main and patched up hole

Police search north of Williams Lake prompts warning to residents to stay inside

Officers also warn drivers near Lynes Creek Road not to pick up pedestrians

Vehicle stop in Kamloops leads to seizure of substantial amount of drugs

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charges are pending

Kamloops brothers arrested for each allegedly stealing excavators

Police arrest siblings on successive days; each has been charged with possession of stolen property

Missing Vernon man located

Friends, family report Vernon hotel manager Jay Rosenberger has been found

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

Most Read