Video: Sleight of hand and magical mischief at Sicamous school

Parkview Elementary Grade 6 student Lenora Kasick laughs in disbelief as stage magician Leif David pulls an impossibly long piece of paper from his mouth. David performed at Parkview as Part of Unplug and Play week in the Shuswap on Tuesday, Jan. 28. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

As part of Unplug and Play week in the Shuswap, Parkview Elementary students in Sicamous were treated to an afternoon of mystery and illusion with magician Leif David.

Read More: Editorial: Unplug and Play activities offer healthy distraction in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Read More: Salmon Arm’s Laura Hall to represent Canada in speedskating championships



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter