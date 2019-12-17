VIDEO: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ cast hits the blue carpet at world premiere

Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and even Chewbacca turn up for the debut

Audiences have given the latest “Star Wars” film a standing ovation, as cheers erupted throughout “The Rise of Skywalker” at the world premiere in Los Angeles Monday night.

The film received a slew of positive reviews after director J.J. Abrams said he was “mostly terrified” to show the movie.

Guests included Harrison Ford, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Kelly Marie Tran.

The film is set to hit threates on Dec. 19.

John Boyega, left, and Kelly Marie Tran arrive at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Matthew Rhys, left, and Keri Russell arrive at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

A Chewbacca character exits a car as he arrives at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Billy Dee Williams arrives at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Daisy Ridley arrives at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

