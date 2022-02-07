VIDEO: Vernon Winter Carnival lights up winter blues

Hundreds of people turned up at the DND grounds to see the hot air balloon glow Friday, Jan. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Kelly and Terry Moorhouse aof Okanagan Restoration Services are the recipients of the Jessie Ferguson Memorial Trophy. (Vernon Winter Carnival photo) Hundreds of people turned up at the DND grounds to see the hot air balloon glow Friday, Jan. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Hundreds of people turned up at the DND grounds to see the hot air balloon glow Friday, Jan. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) A few Good Samaritans helped the dozens of cars that got stuck in the parking lot off Highway 97 to the DND grounds Friday while trying to take in Vernon Winter Carnival Festivities. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) The Balloon Glow event helped kick off the Vernon Winter Carnival at the DND grounds Friday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) The Balloon Glow event helped kick off the Vernon Winter Carnival at the DND grounds Friday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) The Balloon Glow event helped kick off the Vernon Winter Carnival at the DND grounds Friday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) The Balloon Glow event helped kick off the Vernon Winter Carnival at the DND grounds Friday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The night sky at the Vernon DND grounds was aglow Friday night to mark the beginning of the 62nd annual Vernon Winter Carnival.

Okanagan Ballooning helped kick off the carnival Jan. 4 with the much loved Balloon Glow event from 4-8 p.m. The DND grounds also feature the new Winter Playground, which is open daily with activities, ice features, winter crafts, food vendors and an Igloo Ice Bar for the adults. Those attending are asked not to use the parking lot off Highway 97, as it has not been plowed properly and dozens of vehicles got stuck Friday night. Everyone is urged to use the Mission Road parking lots. Dogs are also not allowed at the playground.

Saturday saw the Carnival’s flagship parade take to the streets at noon. Along with thousands of people who lined the streets to watch the parade, people from as far as New Westminster, Quesnel and even Honduras logged on to see the live broadcast on the Vernon Morning Star Facebook page.

The Golden Ticket event at the Okanagan Science Centre, where staff post clues of a golden ticket hidden within the centre, runs daily, and visitors will have until 4 p.m. each day to find the ticket.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. its time for Winter Blues at O’Keefe Ranch. The family friendly event includes building snowmen the Victorian way, taking a stroll on the Blue Ribbon Snowshoe Trail, outdoor skating and more. Carnival mascots Jopo and Jopette will be there for some photos.

For the full Winter Carnival schedule, head to vernonwintercarnival.com/events.

Annually the Vernon Winter Carnival Society presents prestigious awards to well deserving recipients who have been instrumental in the growth of Carnival. This yer’s Jessie Ferguson Memorial Trophy is presented to the team at Okanagan Restoration Services Ltd.

“Terry and Kelly Moorhouse have been dedicated volunteers, sponsors and participants with Vernon Winter Carnival for years, going above and beyond this year helping us with the repairs and upgrades to our Arrest the Best Jail,” the society said.

Daughter Sarah Moorhouse also served as a director on the Carnival board, helping to grow the School Poster Contest, ensuring future generations will grow up with Carnival.

“Their endless advocacy for this festival is amazing. Thank you for your dedication to Vernon Winter Carnival and your continued support, it means the world to us!”

Brendan Shykora

carnival