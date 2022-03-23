Apex Mountain ends the season with the popular Dummies Downhill event April 2. (Apex Mountain)

Apex Mountain ends the season with the popular Dummies Downhill event April 2. (Apex Mountain)

VIDEOS: Dummies Downhill and Slush Cup end ski season at South Okanagan slopes

Apex hosts Dummies Downhill April 2 and Baldy Mountain hosts Slush Cup April 3

South Okanagan’s two ski hills are hosting their annual send-off to the ski season events soon.

Apex Mountain is hosting their annual Dummy Downhill competition on April 2 starting at 1 p.m.

Dummies are launched off of a gigantic jump built on the air site on Kristi’s run. Spectators are encouraged and to enter a dummy into the race is free.

The dummies can be created from any material. They will be judged on construction, creativity, the distance they fly off the jump and the carnage factor when they land.

But there are some rules to the Dummy Downhill like no fire, fireworks or real people are allowed.

Here are the rules:

-No living beings are allowed in the competition.

-No remote controls or human contact with dummy allowed after launch.

Dimensions

– Volume-weight up to a max of 250 lbs.

-Only skis or snowboards are allowed to mount dummies on.

-Dummy names must be suitable for publication.

-No fire or fireworks are allowed on the dummy.

Over at Baldy Mountain, they are hosting the popular Slush Cup on April 3rd.

After a long winter season, it’s time to close things out by getting a little bit silly and a little bit wet, said Baldy Mountain.

Take your turn at skiing across some water. This is the last day of the season.

There is a 10$ entry fee all proceeds going to ski patrol for much-needed equipment and upkeep.

Check out this crazy video of the 2018 Slush Cup where a skier does a flip into the slush.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Skiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
Arcade Fire to perform at Juno Awards in May

Just Posted

An application for the proposed rezoning of a property at 2222 10th Street SW, from R1 Single Family Residential to R8 Residential Suite Zone, will be on city council’s agenda for its Monday, March 28 meeting. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Rezoning application for proposed 34-lot subdivision proceeding to Salmon Arm council

Soft and hard-bodied invertebrates are favoured spring and summer foods for robins. At other times, robin diets feature berries. ( John G. Woods photo)
Column: Robins are the lead singers in dawn chorus

Jordyn Konrad was recognized as one of the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40: Jordyn Konrad

Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie, left, skied to two golds, a silver and then a bronze in the recent Paralympic Games in Beijing, while Jaeden Izik-Dzurko took first place in the Hilton Head International Piano Competition which, in addition to a cash award, also comes with a recital at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall on Oct. 14, 2022. (Photos contributed)
Column: Young Salmon Arm champions share much in common