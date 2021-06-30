Villains and Vittles back on the menu at Salmon Arm attraction

Meals for this year’s Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre will be provided by the newly opened Sprig of Heather restaurant at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum. (Contributed)

Dinner theatre is back on the menu at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

The village announced its Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre is returning this summer, with opening night planned for July 4.

Haney is celebrating 27 years of Villains and Vittles, with this year’s production, From Haney – With Love, taking place on the stage of the SASCU Amphitheatre.

The play revolves around Carly Youngflower arrives in town and catches the attention of Peter Hudson, who falls in love with her at first sight.

The Chautauqua, an educational and entertainment show that travels across North America, is coming to town next week. As part of the educational component, Miss Halpenny’s class has been asked to prepare a pageant that shows the town’s history. Miss Halpenny has asked Peter and his sister Mary to take on lead roles in the pageant. What will happen when Carly joins the cast?

The cast includes Natalie Kearl as Miss Halpenny, Glitter Esquivias as Mary Hudson, Griffin Webber as Peter Hudson and Ava Turner as Carly Youngflower.

The show will take the format of a radio play on the air at H-A-N-Y Radio.

Back for his 11th season as writer and director, Peter Blacklock fills his plays with original musical scores and humorous storytelling.

“We wanted to be light-hearted and caring with this presentation and give the love back to the community shown to Haney, especially through the darkness of the past year,” said Haney manager Susan Mackie.

Shows run Wednesday, Friday and Sunday evenings in July and August, with a matinee performance on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Check-in starts at 5 p.m. A home-cooked dinner is served with all the pioneer fixings from the Sprig of Heather restaurant, with homemade rhubarb crisp and ice cream after the play.

Tickets are as follows: adults $35, seniors $32.50, children age five to 12 are $15, and children four and under get in free.

Reservations are a must, and can be made by calling 250-832-5243. For more information, visit www.salmonarmmuseum.org or the R.J. Haney page on Facebook.

