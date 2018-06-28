Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre celebrates 25th year

Playwright Richard Blacklock serves up Tales of My Little Town

Megan McKinlay, Ali Balloun, Alex Delaney and Paige Tower star in Tales of My Little Town, this year’s Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre production at RJ Haney Heritage Village. (Promise Photography photo)

R.J. Haney Heritage Village is celebrating 25 years of Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre Productions with Tales of My Little Town.

The play offers audiences a unique perspective on Salmon Arm and the people who lived here during the early 1900s. This heart-warming production promises laughter, adventure and a wide variety of characters to fall in love with.

The cast includes Megan McKinlay, Ali Balloun, Alex Delaney and Paige Tower. Dance numbers are choreographed by Tamlin Vetter, with Timothy Weicker providing piano accompaniment.

Joining Haney for his ninth season is local playwright, Peter Blacklock, whose plays include original musical scores and humorous storytelling that will whisk you away to not-so-far-off places while sharing the history along the way.

Opening night is July 4, with shows every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday evenings in July and August, and a special matinee performance on Thursday, Aug.16.

Check-in starts at 5 p.m. Come and enjoy a home cooked dinner with all the pioneer fixings served from Marjorie’s Tea Room at 6.

Dessert of homemade rhubarb crisp and ice cream will follow the play.

Reservations are a must. Tickets are adults $27, seniors $25, children ages five to 12 are $15 and children four and under are free.

For more information or to reserve your seats, call 250-832-5243, or visit www.salmonarmmuseum.org or facebook.com/Haneyheritage.