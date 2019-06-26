Villains and Vittles serves up mix of local history, mystery and murder

Tirzah Vetter, Rhys Middleton, Sarah Johnston and Raymond Hubscher star in The Mystery of Dutch Charlie, running this summer in the 26th year of Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre productions at RJ Haney Heritage Village. (RJ Haney Heritage Village photo)

R.J. Haney Heritage Village is celebrating 26 years of Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre Productions.

This season the village presents The Mystery of Dutch Charlie.

Set on the stage of the SASCU Amphitheatre at R.J. Haney Heritage Village, The Mystery of Dutch Charlie takes place during the summer of the year 1885 in what will one day be Salmon Arm. It is a busy time as the railroad is coming through. The city has not yet been established, and one of the few buildings is Dutch Charlie’s Saloon and Brewery, located at what will come to be known as Fourth and Lakeshore.

The play is based on actual historical events, and all references are accurate. However, as there is very little known of the characters involved, Monty the Mountie is very noble, Jennie is innocent, Dutch and Belle are conniving and evil, and there is murder!

The talented cast of The Mystery of Dutch Charlie is Raymond Hubscher, Sarah Johnston, Rhys Middleton and Tirzah Vetter. They’re musically accompanied by the Shu-Strings Ukulele Orchestra and dance numbers are choreographed by Tamlin Vetter.

Joining the village for his 1oth successful season as writer and director is local playwright, Peter Blacklock. Blacklock fills his plays with original musical scores and humorous storytelling that will whisk you away to not-so-far-off places while sharing history along the way.

Read more: Explore Salmon Arm’s history at Haney

Read more: Haney Heritage Village seeks Shuswap’s best pie

Read more: Top-notch pies raise $43,000 for Haney

Opening night is July 3, with shows every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday evenings in July and August, and a special matinee performance on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Check-in starts at 5 p.m. Come and enjoy a home-cooked dinner with all the pioneer fixings served from Marjorie’s Tea Room. Dessert will follow the play with homemade rhubarb crisp and ice cream. Reservations are a must. Adults $27, seniors $25, children five to 12 are $15 and children four and under are free.

For more information or to reserve your seats, call 250-832-5243, visit www.salmonarmmuseum.org or like them at facebook.com/Haneyheritage. The Mystery of Dutch Charlie is a not-to-be-missed highlight of Salmon Arm’s summer entertainment!

R.J. Haney Heritage Village is located at 751 Hwy. 97B, across from Drivers Car & Truck Sales.

Submitted.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter