Vintage wheels wanted for Salmon Arm show and shine

RJ Haney Heritage Village hosts 20th Annual Classic Antique Car Show

The 20th Annual Classic Antique Car Show will take place on Sunday, August 11 at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

A favourite among car collectors and spectators, the show is the largest in the Shuswap and features more than one hundred classic and antique automobiles on display throughout the village grounds.

If you are interested in displaying your classic or antique vehicle, registration is free from 8 to 10 a.m. Registered cars and trucks will receive a commemorative ribbon to display and have the opportunity to win in the People’s Choice Awards.

Attendees can pick up a ballot in the museum to vote for their favourite vehicles in the People’s Choice Awards Categories include Antique pre-1916, Vintage Pre 1942, American- Stock Only to 1969, American Stock Only 1970 and up, (Modified Hot Rods and Custom up to 1969), Modified (Hot Rods and Custom 1970 and newer) and Foreign. People’s balloting will close at 1 p.m. with ribbons being awarded at 1:3o.

Musical entertainment on the main stage begins at 9:30 a.m. with old-time classic country artist Abe Zacharias. At noon, it’s Salmon Arm country duo Vicky and John. There’ll be a demonstration by the Salmon Arm Square Dancers at 11:30 in the public garden, and by the Shuswap Spinners and Weavers and Neil’s Classic Radio on the Veranda.

Start your day at the outdoor kitchen with a pioneer pancake breakfast for $6. Enjoy a barbecue lunch with all the fixings from $3.50. Marjorie’s Tea Room will be serving a lunch special for $9.99.

Admission at the gate is $10 per adult, $9 senior, 6-17 years $7, 5 and under free. Family rate is $25, and includes two guardians and dependent children under 18. Annual pass holders receive a $1 off gate admission. For more information, visit www.salmonarmmuseum.org or call 250-832-5243.

R.J. Haney Heritage Village is located at 751 Highway 97B. For more information, call 250-832-5243, visit our website www.salmonarmmuseum.org or like us at facebook.com/Haneyheritage.

