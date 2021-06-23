Vote for Okanagan singer to be next country music star

Raquel Cole of Vernon is in the running to be Canada’s next country music star through SiriusXM Top of the Country competition. (Contributed)

One of Vernon’s own is heading for the top of the country.

Raquel Cole is in the running to be Canada’s next big country music star for the third annual SiriusXM Top of the Country competition in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA). The fate of the eight semi-finalists is in the public’s hands, with the popular vote helping to determine which three artists move on to perform at one of the biggest country music events in Canada and have a shot at the $25,000 grand prize, taking their country music career to the next level.

The semi-finalists are:

• Don Amero (Winnipeg, MB)

• Raquel Cole (Vernon, B.C.)

• Carolina East (South River, NL)

• Nate Haller (Toronto, ON)

• Brittany Kennell (Beaconsfield, QC)

• Kalsey Kulyk (Hudson Bay, SK)

• Tyler Joe Miller (Surrey, B.C.)

• Kelly Prescott (Almonte, ON)

All eight semi-finalists benefitted from the annual mentorship program, receiving virtual sessions with industry professionals, and were also equipped with audio/video equipment to capture live recording sessions right from their homes.

Voting continues through to 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, June 28 at topcountry.siriusxm.ca where you can vote for your favourite performers once daily.

“It’s been incredible to see how each of the semi-finalists have risen to the challenge of recording and producing an original song during this challenging year,” said Jeff Leake, SirusXM Canada director, music programming. “Demonstrating their growth as artists, each of our semi-finalists channelled their passion, talent and unique voice into the task and have created something truly memorable to contribute to Canada’s dynamic country music scene. Canadians are going to have a tough time choosing our top three finalists during the nationwide online vote.”

Once voting is complete, the top three artists will emerge as SiriusXM Top of the Country finalists and be featured during Country Music Week 2021, happening later this fall in London, ON. The winner will also receive the $25,000 grand prize, plus participation in a SOCAN songwriting camp.

